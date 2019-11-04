Is health care a right?
To answer the question, we must first agree on what a right is. Consider the right of free speech. The government, with limited restriction, allows people to say, and print, just about anything they want. People can’t buy more free speech. There is no privilege for some, less for others. It’s just there for the taking. Freedom of religion and freedom to assemble are also considered, with few restrictions, an activity anyone can take advantage of.
When health care is considered, there is no “equal for all” provision. A person living next door to a hospital will likely receive better and faster care than someone miles (hundreds of miles?) from a health care provider. The quality of health care is also a large problem. Everyone cannot receive equal treatment. Medial equipment is not distributed equally. Not all physicians have the same skills.
Even in countries with socialized medicine (Canada, Cuba and Great Britain) equality is never considered. Wealthy always have a head start compared to “average” people. Money always pays a way for someone to move to the front of the line. A failure with the Affordable Care Act was that it did not address the acceptance of coverage for everyone, everywhere. While insured, medical providers were not forced to treat all people. Equality? Consider why members of Congress chose not to participate in the ACA.
Medicare-for-All sounds like a good slogan, but it won’t work in America. First, it is prohibitively expensive. No one, who considers the costs, will agree on anything but expensive. Even some of the Democrat candidates will agree on large tax increases. Others won’t admit it.
While medicare sounds wonderful, everyone needs a supplement to make it work. That would change “Medicare-for-Everyone” into a government-run single-payer system. More expensive and reduced coverage.
America has spent the past nine or more years trying to reinvent a health insurance delivery system to provide coverage for a small number of people who we call uninsured. Having no insurance and having no health care is not the same thing. Everyone has health care. We don’t let people die on the street. OK, people do die on the street, but it’s not for a lack of America’s health provisions. Help is available to almost everyone, everywhere.
If America moves to a single-payer system, where everyone is forced to accept the same coverage, union members and government employees will find a reduction in insurance coverage. Unions, large labor companies and government employees have negotiated very good insurance contracts. Members will not agree to higher out-of-pocket costs, and they will not accept a reduction in coverage. Remember, the ACA allowed privileged groups to opt out.
A better idea is to have 50 different experimental laboratories of insurance competing for the best price and coverage for everyone. A 20-year-old man in Kansas does not need the same coverage as a woman in Los Angeles. A young married couple does not need, or want, the same coverage as people in their 50s. Selling insurance across state lines may, or may not, work. But why not try? It’s called competition, and competition works every time it’s tried. When a medical delivery system fails, a new one will be offered to replace it. A government system will stagnate. Open competition will always allow for innovation.
America has become successful by allowing people to choose what products and services they desire. Government mandates in this country don’t satisfy anyone but the politician.
America is not ready for socialized medicine. Tom Daschle, former Democrat senator and governmental medical promoter, proclaimed that Democrats only need to get something, anything, started. “The plan can grow from there.” He was wrong. The ACA was a start. It was a miserable failure. Young people didn’t like paying for old people. Congress obviously didn’t like it. Union members who saw the next step objected. Stated honestly, the medical profession didn’t like it either.
Charging more and providing less is never a good solution to any problem, but letting the market place work always works.
Steven Cronquist is an active insurance broker in Bakersfield since 1974. He is also the principal in Bakersfield Institute for Continuing Education.
