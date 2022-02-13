VALERIE SCHULTZ: Wordle one of our small joys

You may have seen them on your social media: posts that look like yellow-and-green Lego brick constructions with no words of explanation. You may know that they represent an online puzzle called Wordle. You may even be among the millions who attempt to solve each day's challenge. I know I recently got hooked.
Some might call this phenomenon the new crack, but that would be inaccurate. Wordle is a kinder, gentler drug. It's not even a drug. It's more of a tonic.
Created for his puzzle-loving partner by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, and made available to the public last October, the daily Wordle consists of one five-letter word puzzle. You get six attempts to fill in the blanks, starting with any word you choose as a guess. The puzzle then tells you if you've landed on a correct letter in the right space (green Lego), a correct letter in the wrong space (yellow), or the wrong letter altogether (gray). You use that information to eliminate and construct possible words until you arrive at the solution.
The puzzle only takes a few minutes of your day. "Splendid!" the puzzle might say when you get the answer. Or, "Impressive!" Or even, if you don't get it until the sixth try, "Phew!" Each response is a welcome shot of positivity. When you watch the correct blocks of letters you've guessed turn green, one after another, the little thrill you feel is reminiscent of the one given by a pull on a slot machine lining up with, say, three cherries. You feel like you've won something.
And you have. People wonder why Wordle has taken the online world by storm, but now that I've become a fan, I get it. Wordle is the perfect game for our fraught times. The pandemic has taken so many small pleasures from our daily lives, aside from the anxiety and illness and grief it has brought, that a wee victory every 24 hours feels good.
Unlike so many other life hurdles right now, Wordle asks little of us. It's not that hard. It doesn't cost anything, no membership or subscription or list to join. It's just there if you'd like to try it, like a virtual cup of tea.
It doesn't ruin your health. You can't neglect your responsibilities and go on a Wordle binge, because there's only one new Wordle a day. You work out each new puzzle alone, in the privacy of your COVID-required distancing and isolation, but you get to share your accomplishment (or your defeat) with a lot of other solitary folks via the internet, thereby enjoying a sense of community at a time when actual community is curtailed. You get to flex your brain and bask in a job well done, while also enjoying a flash of competition. How many tries did it take you? It doesn't really matter. It's just a bit of fun.
In line with the pandemic, Wordle matches our reduced expectations for life in general: For example, my husband and I had planned to visit Iceland when we retired. Iceland remains on a two-year hold, but we have each other, we have our health, and we have the small joy of Wordle. Amid the worldwide pause in everyone's plans, maybe those small joys are what keep us mindful of the fragile blessings we still have.
Of course there's bound to be a Wordle peak and then a Wordle retreat. The coolest people, the influencers and such, may already be over it. We late-blooming Wordle devotees are probably the types who do the crossword and the Jumble. There are bound to be those who try to cash in on Wordle's popularity, merchandise or knock-offs or even scams on the vulnerable.
I was going to mention an online indication that Wordle might never be more than a mild fad, which was that someone had crocheted a throw pillow in the shape of a Wordle solution. That seemed like a proper summing up. But even as I write, I'm wrong: The New York Times has paid Mr. Wardle a sum "in the low seven-figures" for the game he created out of love. Alas, I expect that, going ahead, the daily Wordle is going to cost us, just like everything else spoiled by COVID. So Wordle is still the perfect pandemic metaphor. Splendid.