 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VALERIE SCHULTZ: Who needs writers?

Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

Many years ago, in the last century, I was a high school English teacher. It was not a good fit for me, but I am thinking today of a young man, a junior, who had done exactly no work in my class all semester. I was happy when he finally turned in an assignment, a short story that was very good. In fact, it was awfully good, and my heart sank when I typed his first line into Google and the whole thing appeared, published by an actual writer. I gave him an F, sent him to the office, called his parents, the whole deal.

I felt I'd failed, too: My teaching had not kindled his creativity. That student is an adult now, possibly raising little plagiarizers of his own. His kids are going to love ChatGPT.

Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.

Coronavirus Cases

Latest Worship Guide

Worship 11-12-16 (fallback)