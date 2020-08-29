The coronavirus pandemic has robbed many of us of the comfort of being with family. I’m speaking for myself: Although my oldest daughter and I talk weekly, we have seen each other in person only once since the sheltering-in-place got real in late March. She quarantined herself for 14 days last month before visiting us, her parents whom she considers old enough to be at a high risk of infection.
She lives alone, but she recently told me about spending time with a friend. “She’s in my bubble,” my daughter said, referring to the small group with whom she has been safely socializing in the time of COVID-19.
Lots of people are in similar bubbles now. The bubble is safe, but it has rules: You can only see each other, you have to wear a mask, you have to observe the social distance of at least 6 feet, you should meet outside, and you have to leave the bubble if you’ve risked any exposure to the virus. In this way, while the pandemic has kept some families apart, it has also created intentional families.
I am reminded of the artificial extended families in Kurt Vonnegut’s novel “Slapstick,” in which everyone is randomly assigned to a family of cousins with identifying middle names like Oriole-2 or Raspberry-19, so that everyone can feel they are “Lonesome No More!” In fact as in fiction, we sometimes establish families out of no-family when we have the need for family. Like now in our bubbles.
Families of people who are not genetically related are not new. From ancient times, religions have created families out of people who share a common creed rather than blood. For example, the Gospel of Mark relates that when Jesus, surrounded by a crowd of listeners, was told that his mother and brothers were waiting outside to see him, “he said to them in reply, ‘Who are my mother and brothers?’ And looking around at those seated in the circle he said, ‘Here are my mother and my brothers. Whoever does the will of God is my mother and brother and sister.’” (Mark 3:33-35)
After Jesus was crucified, the family of Christian faith was born on Pentecost, when the Holy Spirit breathed on the frightened disciples huddled in the upper room. As these first evangelizers went out into the streets, the energy of faith fueled the fire within them. Not even different languages could separate this new family of believers.
Blood families form the basic units of society, but we all know that they do not always stick together. A family can be pulled apart by misunderstandings, divorces, custody battles, inheritance lawsuits, betrayals, addictions, abuses, intolerance, prejudice, politics, and as many other reasons as there are possible disagreements. We have seen on our southern border of late that families can be separated against their will by law, by walls, by circumstances, or by the desire for a better life. A family can be a fragile construct indeed.
Relatives have even fallen out in these combative, polarizing times due to divergent COVID-19 practices. Those who mask will not meet with those who think masks infringe on their personal freedom. Those who observe social distance guidelines will not accept invitations from those who do not. Hence the bubbles we draw around ourselves, as we become families of common practices and values. Blood may be thicker than water, but it isn’t always enough to hold a family together.
“You aren’t my grandma by blood,” my step-grandson told me not long after my youngest daughter married his father, something I imagine he’d heard from grownups.
“True,” I said. “I’m your grandma by love.” That seemed an acceptable answer to my grandson. Blood families give us life, but open-hearted commitment is how family members support each other and grow together and even reach out to include others. The traditional family tree illustrates the branches of heredity, but the family ties that last are made of love. Maybe that’s what our bubbles are made of. Maybe that’s what Jesus meant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.