VALERIE SCHULTZ: We are sheep for Jesus

My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me.
— Jesus (John 10:27)
In America, in the year of our Lord 2022, a sheep is not exactly a positive image. Instead, it's become a form of name-calling, a political insult for sure. The controversy over mask-wearing in the age of COVID has prompted more than a few pinpointed mutterings of "Baa" in passing. To be sheep-like is to be mindless, gullible, foolish. To be sheepish is to be insecure, timid, unconfident.
While it's easy to take offense if someone calls us a sheep, we followers of Christ must remember that Jesus called himself the good shepherd. Jesus uses the metaphor of sheep so often — it appears in one way or another in all four Gospels — that it's impossible for us in good faith to ignore it. This means we need to give some thought to what it means to be a sheep for Jesus. We should consider how we answer the holy call to listen for the voice of the beloved shepherd.
We Americans have such a commitment to individualism that it's hard for us to picture ourselves as a mere member of a flock. As a result, it can be a complicated proposition to be American and Christian. We rebel at the idea of identifying ourselves as sheep, even in a spiritual sense. It may enlighten us to learn more about sheep at the time of Jesus.
The occupation of shepherd is an important job throughout the Bible, appearing often in the Hebrew Scriptures as well. God chooses David, a young shepherd boy, to lead his people: "I will appoint one shepherd over them to pasture them, my servant David; he shall pasture them and be their shepherd." (Ezekiel 34:23) The God of Israel also refers to himself as a shepherd of his people. Says the psalmist: "We are his people, the flock he shepherds." (Psalms 100:3)
The folks within immediate earshot of the historical Jesus certainly got what he was saying in the context of their daily lives. When Jesus talked of himself being the "gatekeeper" to his sheep, for example (John 10:7), he was alluding to the shepherds of his time, those who literally slept at the open gate into the walled pasture to block off access to their sheep. In this way, the sheep were safe in the night from predators. While many flocks sheltered together in the pen, each shepherd knew his sheep and even named them. His particular sheep answered only to his voice, which is how the flocks were sorted out in the morning.
The Gospels remind us that not everyone who heard Jesus speak during his earthly ministry believed what he said. Plenty of his contemporaries thought he was insane, or possessed, or a con artist. "But you do not believe, because you are not among my sheep," Jesus responded to them. (John 10:26) His detractors might have understood the imagery of sheep, but they weren't buying it. At times they tried to silence him, to stone him or throw him off a cliff, before eventually calling for his execution.
Being among Jesus' sheep means that we may be belittled or ridiculed or shunned or even attacked for our faith. It also means that we are to submit our individual self-centered will to the will of God as revealed in Jesus, to listen for the voice of our shepherd, to trust our shepherd with our lives. As sheep for Jesus, we are behave in a way that benefits all the flock.
Unless we live in a rural area, we don't come across working shepherds while going about our daily business. But we are called to translate the lessons Jesus taught his followers into our modern understanding of discipleship. Which means when Jesus calls our name, we are to answer, with love in our hearts, "Baa."