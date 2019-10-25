My excuse for missing Mass for three weeks in a row was thin at best: I’d had knee surgery and couldn’t put any weight on my tender knee, conveniently ignoring the fact that genuflecting is not a requirement for Mass attendance. Plenty of people go to Mass and don’t manage to kneel. I knew that, but maybe deep down I needed a break. Being a practicing Catholic lately had challenged me. People I love and respect had left the fold. I had become the sort of Catholic who shows up on Sundays and holy days, but sits on her hands when volunteers are enlisted. In a first for me, I’d been active in no church ministry. I was skating on thin ice on the river of faith.
My stitched-up knee gave me permission to stay home. I found it both easy and hard to be away from Mass, from the church that both exasperates me and calls me. I could see how simple it would be to let my Sunday obligation go: attending Mass alone is not always an enticing prospect. The insistent nudging of God, however, complicated things. As usual.
Like how the nudge got me back to Mass on the Feast of the Assumption, a holy day honoring the Virgin Mary being assumed bodily into heaven and possibly being spared the pain of a regular mortal death. It’s a crazy Catholic mystery that makes no sense in the concrete world, which is possibly why I love it. Holy day Masses can be sparsely populated, often falling in the middle of the workweek and not at all convenient to a family’s schedule, and this one was no exception. Yet as the entrance hymn began, I felt enfolded by holy strangers.
We need to gather in community. “Where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them,” Jesus assures us (Matthew 18:20). While we often experience spiritual moments when we pray and read and meditate alone, that presence of Jesus among us is palpable when we assemble in a group. We need to be in close quarters with other believers. I looked around at my fellow worshippers, a nursing mother hiding her baby under a blanket, a guy who smelled like the Communion wine before Communion, a young woman in workout leggings perhaps on a break from her spin class, three fidgety brothers in matching shorts and polo shirts, an old woman with a purse the size of Mary Poppins’ carpet bag. I didn’t know any of them, but I felt welcomed back all the same.
We need to be fed in community. Eating in solitude is different from sharing a communal meal, whether we are having lunch or celebrating the Eucharistic feast of the Mass. When we eat and drink together, we ingest more than food. We are physically nurtured by sharing a meal, but we are sustained in a deeper way by breaking bread together, even if we don’t know each other’s names.
Finally, we need to be sent out into the world from our community. When we leave Mass, we are changed from when we came in, and we are supposed to bring the love and peace of Christ from the church building out into the world. We are to stand for justice and give generously of ourselves to those who need us. If we actually live that faith throughout the week, we find that we need the spiritual sustenance of Mass by the next Sunday, when we will gather with each other and worship together and go back out to do the same things over again.
I still have trouble kneeling throughout the entire Eucharistic prayer. But each week gets better. Each week, I am reminded that the physical proximity of my fellow Catholics helps me to connect more closely to God. Each week, I share in the blessed strength of our numbers. Each week, I become a little more willing to raise my hand to volunteer for something in the parish that needs doing. The church may mystify and frustrate me, but I belong here. For all our differences, we are better together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.