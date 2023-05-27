Sometimes, when I’m sitting in a doctor’s waiting room or standing in line at airport security, I look around and no matter how crowded the place is, I do not meet anyone’s eyes. That’s because everyone is looking at their phones.
No one is communicating with anyone around them; they are each locked in fascination with scrolling through the small smart screen in the palm of their hand. I’m just as hooked: I confess I can only remark on this when I have looked up from my own phone. We have become a people who would rather look at anything than be idle.
We are also a people whose ears have been taken captive by small white buds that channel sound directly into our brains. Some headphone sets are large and obvious, but some are so small that we don’t realize that the person we’re talking to can’t hear us. Or hear anything. They’re listening to other voices.
We are boredom-phobic, as though something terrible will happen if we remain unoccupied for even a few minutes. To be still, to do nothing, to sit with our thoughts, to daydream, are not things we’re comfortable doing anymore. We are restless when we lack diversion. We dread a moment of silence. But we need some silence. Letting our minds wander while not busying our hands or eyes or ears is a great source of creativity. It is a way to allow fresh thoughts to come, to destress, to relax, to let our brains rewire. It is also a good way, if we are people of faith, to start to pray.
Although we may panic at the idea of disconnection with the world, we need a live connection to God. Prayer can help us stay in touch with what matters in the midst of a lot of stuff that does not, with what must be faced and preserved among all that passes and fades; with what is real: that is, with God.
I think motherhood helped me learn to pray. Pregnancy caused me to recognize God in an organic way. Maybe, for me, God was in the hormones. Whatever the reason, I was aware of the presence of God within me. I felt at home. I began to participate in the conversation: I talked, and, more importantly, I began to listen. Listening takes time. It takes an open and undistracted mind. The discipline of meditation, a practice that used to make me impatient, suddenly made sense to me.
Although once I had kids and those miraculous incarnations kept me grounded in the daily details of survival, the meditative benefits of prayer were elusive. Parenting is an earthbound occupation. Yet it helped me to know that the shelter of prayer was always there, ready to give me a home when I needed it, ready to protect me when I was beaten by the elements. Prayer has sustained me through my adult life, but lately I’ve had to remember that I am more present to God’s presence when I put down my devices and just be.
Which is hard for me to do. Easy access to the internet has gifted us with an abundance of instantly available information. It has also reduced our intellectual curiosity to a list of hits. How easy would it be if we could Google God’s will for us — alas, the search engine for that particular discernment still involves time and prayer and a quiet heart.
Our phones are not going away. They enable how we now conduct the business of our lives. But our phones are not in charge of us. We can set them aside. We can go for a walk without them. We can sit in silence or stand in a line without them. We may even make eye contact with other people. We can be still and know that the line to God is open.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.