 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

Sometimes, when I’m sitting in a doctor’s waiting room or standing in line at airport security, I look around and no matter how crowded the place is, I do not meet anyone’s eyes. That’s because everyone is looking at their phones.

No one is communicating with anyone around them; they are each locked in fascination with scrolling through the small smart screen in the palm of their hand. I’m just as hooked: I confess I can only remark on this when I have looked up from my own phone. We have become a people who would rather look at anything than be idle.

