VALERIE SCHULTZ: The women are always there

The Christmas joke about the Magi goes like this: If the three wise men had been women, they would have asked for directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby, cleaned the stable, made a casserole, and given practical gifts. It's just a joke, but as with most humor, the recognition of truth prompts the laughter. We women are often concerned with the minutiae, the quotidian, the daily bread. Men get to claim the lofty, the lasting, the historical record.
The witness and work of women are undervalued and overlooked throughout history. This omission is noticeable in even a cursory reading of the four gospels, the fundamental stories of our Christian faith. In Matthew's beginning genealogy of Jesus, for example, while 41 male ancestors are named, only five female ancestors are noted, one of them not even by name. (Matthew 1:1-16) Those men had to do those generations of begetting with someone with a working uterus.
At the beginning of Luke's Gospel, a woman who says yes to God fleshes out the Incarnation. Luke's account of the life of Jesus opens with the story of Elizabeth, a barren old woman who, remarkably, becomes pregnant. He then introduces Mary, a young virgin who, also remarkably, becomes pregnant. This happens when an angel visits her with a proposition from God. Her response: "Mary said, 'Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.'" (Luke 1:38) As Luke tells it, the rest of the story is not possible without Mary's acquiescence to God.
Women are among the first followers of Jesus, although the Gospel writers persist in documenting only the men, such as in this description of those who partake of Jesus' miraculous multiplication of the loaves and fishes: "Those who ate were four thousand men, not counting women and children." (Matthew 15:38) Matthew sees no reason to number those deemed unimportant.
But Matthew also describes how a Canaanite woman's interaction with Jesus illustrates that Jesus has come for the salvation of everyone, not just the people of Israel. "O woman, great is your faith!" Jesus tells her (Matthew 15:28), when she challenges him to heal her daughter. She expands Jesus' mission.
A Samaritan woman has the longest documented dialogue with Jesus, recounted in the Gospel of John. Not only is she of a tribe shunned by the Jews, she is a fallen woman. She draws water from the well alone, when no other women are present, indicating her ostracism by her own people. Yet Jesus engages her in conversation, changes her heart, and sends her out to evangelize her neighbors. She is nameless, but she is perhaps the first missionary. "The woman left her water jar and went into the town and told the people, 'Come see a man who has told me everything I have done. Could he possibly be the Messiah?' They went out of the town and came to him," John tells us. (John 4:28-30)
Two of Jesus' dearest friends are the sisters Martha and Mary. Each of the four Gospels depict a woman (sometimes identified as his friend Mary and sometimes as an anonymous woman) who washes the feet of Jesus with her tears, anoints his feet with perfume, and dries them with her hair, in a foreshadowing of the service Jesus will later model for his Apostles to do for others.
Women follow Jesus to the foot of the cross: All four Gospels record their presence with Jesus as he dies. And it is women who find the stone rolled away from the entrance to Jesus' tomb on the first Easter Sunday. Mary Magdalene is sometimes called "the Apostle to the Apostles" because she is the first to proclaim the empty tomb and to encounter the risen Jesus. (John 20:1-2, 11-18)
We learn from the Gospel accounts that Jesus consistently welcomes women into his circle of believers. Again and again, he treats women with respect. He appreciates them as people, rather than as the second-class citizens of his time. In return, the women who love him are there for him, sometimes even when the men have hidden themselves away. The Gospels themselves seem to argue in favor of the equal treatment of women under Christian custom and doctrine, do they not? It's food for thought. Prepared by women.
