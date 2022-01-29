VALERIE SCHULTZ: The pope hates your dog's sweater

My great-aunt and great-uncle, a childless couple due to having married late in life, had two little dogs who were like their children. Once when we visited them when I was a kid, the dogs were wearing party hats and enjoying treats from wee china plates at the table because one of them had a birthday. Since my mother was unwaveringly set against our ever getting a dog because of dog germs and general dog messiness, this blew my mind.
Pope Francis would have hated this pet-centric display.
You've probably heard by now that the pope, in remarks on parenthood at a general audience at the Vatican in early January, said the following: "Today … we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that's it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children." Pope Francis added that this practice "is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity."
Well.
St. Francis of Assisi, that holy protector and lover of animals, would like a word.
Before we Catholic pet owners feel guilty, it's important to note that the pope was talking (pontificating?) on this occasion as a mere man, rather than speaking infallibly as the Vicar of Christ, and a grumpy old man at that. I respect Pope Francis, but I think he may be out of depth on this topic.
How to respond with kindness? Being a Catholic woman is not without its challenges. I have often thought that perhaps a group composed solely of celibate men may not be the best authority on family life in general and childbearing in particular. It's fine for these fellows to champion large families, but the parents who birth and must therefore raise all these children need to have a say in the very personal area of family planning.
Pope Francis, childless on account of his vocation to the priesthood, rightly honors the people whose calling is to parenthood. We parents in the pews, hushing our fussy babies and sneaking Cheerios to our distracted toddlers and propping up our droopy teens, appreciate the shout-out. But just as the pope applauds our choice to procreate, we accept his choice not to. Perhaps everyone figuring out their callings deserves the support and tenderness Pope Francis offers parents.
I am reminded of St. Paul's life hack in his First Letter to the Corinthians: "There are different kinds of spiritual gifts but the same Spirit; there are different forms of service but the same Lord; there are different workings but the same God who produces all of them in everyone. To each individual the manifestation of the Spirit is given for some benefit." (1 Corinthians 12:4-7) Like the different parts of the body working together to form one human, Paul goes on to say, each of us must discern God's mission for each one of us.
Also, why take out such papal frustration on pets? Let me say as a mother that I watched my children learn lasting lessons about responsibility and caretaking and unconditional love and even the sanctity of life by adopting pets into our home. By having to feed and bathe and walk and train and scoop up after their pets, they learned valuable truths about their own capacity to love. The shorter lifespans of their beloved dogs and cats and rabbits and mice also taught them about coping with heartache and grief at younger ages than they might otherwise have experienced loss.
Our pets are members of our families. They too are God's creations. I know some folks go overboard in pampering their darlings, dressing them in sweaters and feeding them birthday cake, but they are acting with hearts full of love. They are attending to the blessed members of the animal kingdom in their care.
Dear Pope Francis, you may deplore those sweaters as selfishness, but please remember that an awful lot of people of good faith are doing the best they can in this wild world. You don't know their whole story. Sometimes bringing a pet along on the journey, rather than diminishing us, enriches our humanity in unexpected, holy ways. Heaven surely allows animals in, even if the Vatican doesn't.