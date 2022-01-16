VALERIE SCHULTZ: The mystery of unintended collections

My husband is a devoted collector of things. He happily saves the extensive memorabilia of a life well lived. He is fond of Lego sets, cookware, kitchen appliances and gadgets of all kinds. I recently heard him tell a friend that there are 300 statues of Liberty in his prized, county-fair-winning collection.
My mother was also an avid collector — of Hummel figurines, of heart-shaped boxes, of Irish knickknacks, to name a few. Perhaps from having grown up poor, her love language was gift-giving. She never came to visit empty-handed. If she found out that you collected something, you were going to get one every time she saw you (see 300 statues of Liberty, above).
My mother’s generosity is how my young children came to own every iteration of My Little Pony ever sold. At some critical point of overload, their collection of colorful ponies became greater than their interest in them.
I think I disappointed my mother by never collecting anything besides books.
In contrast to my husband, I do not hold onto things for the joy of counting and categorizing them. It took him a while to understand and accept this difference between us, just as I had to understand and accept his predilection for collecting.
As an example: When we got married, I brought to our union a set of Gothic-looking salt and pepper shakers that I’d found in a thrift store. Two years later, when we were vacationing in Catalina, I bought on impulse a set of porcelain shakers shaped like dolphins.
Then something ominous happened. My husband began telling friends and family that I collected salt and pepper shakers. For Christmas that year, I received three new sets of salt and pepper shakers, the weirdest being a pair from Las Vegas decorated like dice.
Oh, no, I thought. Nope, nope, no. I was not that person. I had to put my foot down. I gathered every set of salt and pepper shakers in the house, except the dolphins, which were adorable, and donated them to my local thrift store. Then I asked my husband to spread the word that I collected nothing of the sort.
Somehow, he made that work, as I have not since received any shakers. It’s still a bit of a family joke when my children threaten to give me salt and pepper shakers. Fortunately, the kidding around hasn’t materialized as actual gifts. The thing is, the misconception about what our loved ones collect can become a monster. I’ve known people who are in possession of what I call unintended collections, accumulations of themed items that got started without their consent, large numbers of coffee mugs or shot glasses or scarves.
We need only watch one episode of "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," that epic warrior against clutter, to get a visual of the piles of things that folks didn’t necessarily mean to collect. They may have known someone like my aforementioned mother, around whom you had to be very careful about what you said you liked. An unintended collection can happen that fast.
In our land of plenty, when we wonder every birthday and holiday about how to thrill our dear ones with a thoughtful gift, collections happen.
But now that I have gone on at length about the plague of unintended collections, I have to confess that I realized, as I pulled out our Christmas decorations last month, that I do own just such a collection: I have four Nativity sets, two of which were gifts. They originate from Italy (that I bought and had blessed, as a good Catholic mother), Mexico (from my brother), Sri Lanka (from my daughter) and wherever the tiny Polly-Pocket-sized Nativity came from (a gift to a child in the last century?).
While I did not set out to collect Nativities, I love them all. Each Advent, I set each scene up on a shelf, with their respective Mary and Joseph, shepherd and sheep, the cow whose breath warms the baby’s straw bed in the manger, the angel perched on high. Baby Jesus is not added until Christmas Eve. The wisemen arrive on Epiphany, having traveled around the room, ever closer to their destination as they follow the star.
So I am an unintended collector after all. If my mother were alive, she would delight in my excess and add Nativity after Nativity to my home. Not that I want to expand this collection, but I do miss her love language. And her presence. And her love.