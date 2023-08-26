"I'm praying for you," said my friend, when I told her that my dad had died.
How often do we say this to each other, when we hear of an illness, a misfortune, an accident, a death? If we are praying people, we promise to keep each other in prayer. We stop and turn our thoughts to God, and hope that our prayers will console those experiencing hardship or loss.
Another friend recently asked my thoughts on three questions he was pondering about the nature of prayer.
I think so. I know that, when I know someone is praying for me or for someone I love, I am comforted. I feel cared for. I feel seen. My friend who prayed for me when I was grieving knew that. I find that my own acts of prayer can center and calm me when I'm in distress, as well as provide clarity when I'm confused. As a parent, I felt the power of prayer at gut-level when my oldest child got her driver's license and rolled down the driveway alone behind the wheel for the first time. Prayer can soothe my anxious heart. It can give me the illusion — a sense of peace for which I'm grateful — that I'm doing something in situations beyond my control.
Second: Does prayer change things?
Maybe. We who pray hope so in all sincerity, but we cannot know for sure. Stories of answered prayers, of miraculous outcomes, are anecdotal. There is no scientific proof to show concretely that an invisible God has intervened to change a bad outcome to a better one. A Duke University study on the efficacy of prayer found no indication, for example, of any health or recovery benefits to patients undergoing heart surgery. I suppose that no double-blind study can demonstrate as fact what comes down to faith.
Third: Does prayer change God?
As with everything related to God, I could be wrong. I do know better than to pretend to know the mind of God. It seems to me, however, that we would be applying a petty human attribute to a God who would pick and choose when to intervene among our personal or communal tragedies. If God is changed by our prayer, why would a loving God allow any prayer to go unanswered?
My friend's questions mirror theological mysteries that have been explored for centuries by thinkers far greater than us. About the only thing we know about God is that we don't know God.
"If you have understood God, what you have understood is not God," St. Augustine tells us. "Where were you when I founded the earth?" God asks the good but hapless Job, when Job questions the calamities that have befallen him. (Job 38:4)
If we accept that God is infinite and ineffable, then the idea of us changing God is ludicrous. As the God of Isaiah reminds us: "For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, my thoughts higher than your thoughts." (Isaiah 55:9)
Prayer is a way to feel connected to God. It is a way to express and return the love God has for us. We don't know if prayer can really move mountains, but we do it anyway. We pray for wisdom. We pray for inspiration. We pray for answers. We pray for relief. We pray in gratitude. We pray in sorrow. We pray for our loved ones. We pray for strangers. When we are moved to pray, the cause matters little.
Parsing the mysteries of God and prayer can make me identify with old Job. "Look, I am of little account; what can I answer you? I put my hand over my mouth," says Job in response to God. (Job 40:4) I don't have answers to the huge theological questions. I am of little account. I have some doubts, and I have some faith. And in times of trouble, I instinctively take my hand away from my mouth, so I can pray.
