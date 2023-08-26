Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

"I'm praying for you," said my friend, when I told her that my dad had died.

How often do we say this to each other, when we hear of an illness, a misfortune, an accident, a death? If we are praying people, we promise to keep each other in prayer. We stop and turn our thoughts to God, and hope that our prayers will console those experiencing hardship or loss.

