VALERIE SCHULTZ: The Advent of something

Valerie Schultz

The last Sunday of November closes out the Thanksgiving holiday. Many of us will be driving home in heavy traffic, our stomachs heavy with our Thanksgiving feasts and our hearts heavy at the prospect of starting another work week. But that last gasp of a delicious four-day weekend is also the start of something else this year: It is the first Sunday of Advent.

The four Sundays of Advent lead up to the religious celebration of Christmas. For Christians, the Advent season is a time to ready our souls for the coming of the Christ child, the holy incarnation of God dwelling among us. “Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths,” John the Baptist cries out to us. (Mark 1:3)

