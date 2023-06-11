The first American flag I remember seeing in my home had draped the coffin of my step-grandfather. Since he died when I was 2, I don't remember him. When I was a little older, however, my dad taught my brother and me how to raise that same flag in our front yard in the morning and how to lower and fold it into its tight triangle at dusk. We did this semi-faithfully for five years.
Then we moved to a house with no flagpole, and the custom faded. But the memory of that ritual walloped my heart many years later, when the triangle of the flag honoring my dad's Navy service was presented to my mother at my father's gravesite.
Growing up during the Vietnam War, I often saw the American flag as a source of controversy. The folks of the Greatest Generation of World War II were aghast when young people burned the flag along with their draft cards or turned the flag into clothing. They saw only the desecration, not the constitutional right to protest that they themselves had fought to protect. The American flags flown on both sides of the generation gap signified disparate ideals.
My husband has always liked to fly our American flag on specific days: Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Veterans Day. We're not big flag-wavers otherwise. That is partly because these days, an American flag snapping in the wind seems like an alert to right-wing extremism.
The patriotic people who flew the flags when I was young went by the creed of "My country, right or wrong." Now it seems the flag people go out of their way to make sure you know their motto is "My country: I'm right, you're wrong."
The fact that insurrectionists would use the American flag as a weapon to injure members of law enforcement while storming the U.S. Capitol exactly matches the way my heart now lurches at the sight of an American flag. That's because the American flag is often coupled with the sickening display of a flag supporting an ex-president who encouraged his most violent followers to attack the foundations of the country he was tasked with serving. When I see those flags flying, I proceed with caution. I assume the worst.
As Flag Day approaches this year, however, I've had to remind myself that I am just as American as any flag-flyer. I think it's time that we Americans who respect democracy take that flag back.
I am a committed American in that I believe in the right to express oneself peacefully along with the rights to read and marry and worship freely. I believe in the right and responsibility to vote in every election, no matter how insignificant it seems. I believe in paying my taxes and saying yes to a jury summons. I believe in taking care of fellow citizens who need help. I believe in welcoming immigrants as most of us were once welcomed. I believe in bodily autonomy. I believe in protecting this precious earth.
Because I am an American, I am amazed that any other American would support a candidate who would negate these core beliefs or take these fundamental rights away from anyone else. America has always been anti-fascist in its philosophy. We have fought wars against fascism. We have died in defense of democracy, for ourselves and others. Our flag has symbolized democracy for the rest of the world.
We have also done terrible things as a country. We've meddled where we shouldn't have. We've been slow to recognize civil rights for every life. But during our couple hundred years, we have made forward progress, sometimes in spite of ourselves. We've been right, and we've been wrong, and we enjoy the right to praise or criticize our government.
We say that our flag represents the groundwork of freedom, articulated in a Declaration of Independence and a subsequent Constitution. But my personal freedom doesn't mean that I get to tell everyone else how to behave or what to do, whom to love or how to worship, what to read or whether they can vote. Freedom must apply to everyone in equal measure, or it is farcical and false.
Christian nationalists, white supremacists or fascists by any other name would love for us Americans to go along with their plans to take power. They are counting on our complacency. They're sure we will slip down their authoritarian slope without noticing. It could happen, just as it has happened elsewhere. But in our house, we're not having it.
The American flag must not become a symbol of oppression on our watch. We're flying ours to affirm the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for every American, even the ones with whom we disagree. That's the American way.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.