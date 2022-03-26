VALERIE SCHULTZ: Thankful for spring rain

"Let us know, let us strive to know the Lord; / as certain as the dawn is his coming. / He will come to us like the rain, / like spring rain that waters the earth." (Hosea 6:3)
As a Californian for most of my life, I often prayed for rain. Now, having lived in the Pacific Northwest these past two years, I am well acquainted with rain.
Sometimes I think there should be as many words for rain up here as there are Inuit words for snow. There is soft rain, intermittent rain, pelting rain, sideways rain, misty rain that you hardly even feel on your skin, hard rain becoming hail, and the rain that falls even as the sun is shining and reveals vibrant rainbows. The lush shades of green I see outside my window are the prize for dealing with so much rain.
And when the sun does come out, I gravitate to the sunny patches on the floor along with my old dog. The sunshine I used to take for granted is pure blessing.
The gray days here heighten my awareness of mentions of rain in the Bible when I come across them. The most well-known, of course, is the story told in chapters 7-9 in the book of Genesis, which is the catastrophe of 40 straight days of torrential rain, sent by an angry God and survived only by Noah and his companions in the ark. This great flood is God's way of giving the world a clean start, which is symbolized by a rainbow. But I'll put that cataclysmic event aside for now, and focus on rain as a life-giving image.
A sampling of rain-centered verses:
"I will give you your rains in due season, so that the land will yield its crops, and the trees their fruit," (Leviticus 26:4) says the Lord.
Also from the Lord: "I will give the seasonal rain to your land, the early rain and the late rain, that you may have your grain, wine and oil to gather in." (Deuteronomy 11:14)
And a poetic wish for a just and holy king in Psalm 72, "May he be like rain coming down upon the fields, like showers watering the earth, that abundance may flourish in his days ..." (Psalm 72:6-7)
Another promise from God to the chosen, "Yet just as from the heavens / the rain and snow come down / And do not return there / till they have watered the earth / making it fertile and fruitful ... So shall my word be / that goes forth from my mouth." (Isaiah 55:10-11)
Rain falls in the New Testament, too, as Paul and Barnabas express their faith in the living God to the idol-worshipping people: By "bestowing his goodness, he did not leave himself without witness, for he gave you rains from heaven and fruitful seasons, and filled you with nourishment and gladness for your hearts." (Acts 14:17)
Or this exhortation in the letter of James: "Be patient, therefore, brothers, until the coming of the Lord. See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, being patient until it receives the early and the late rains. You too must be patient. Make your hearts firm, for the coming of the Lord is at hand." (James 5:7-8)
In so many biblical texts, the blessing of rain brings life, just as the withholding of rain brings famine and death. Thousands of years later, we still rely on the blessing of rain to end our drought and feed us.
While spring rain may bring us down with its dark skies and oppressive clouds, the parched and grateful earth soaks it up and eventually yields the harvest. Just so, the rain of God's words waters our faith and leads to the good deeds that give life to God's kingdom. I'll think on that today as I open my umbrella.