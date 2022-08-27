VALERIE SCHULTZ: Sorrow and joy of the afterlife

My husband has joined the club a friend once told me no one wants to be a member of: He has lost his father. No matter how old you are, becoming fatherless is a unique sadness. The death of a parent leaves holes in us, in our hearts and in our history and in our future. The ones who gave us life are no longer with us.
When we become parents, we are in awe of the beauty and sanctity of new life. We feel a kinship with the Creator. We are grateful to be part of the miraculous cycle. When our own parents age, however, we are aware of the power and inevitability of death. We're mindful of the sorrow looming ahead. While we know that everyone dies, and no parent ever wishes to outlive a child, we still mourn the loss of our parents.
But if we are people of faith, if we believe in the concept of an afterlife in union with God, we feel an undercurrent of joy amidst our tears. We may call a funeral a celebration of life, but in some ways, it is the passage of death into eternal life that we commemorate with our careful rituals. We send our beloved dead past a spiritual horizon invisible to us. Grief is the price of the ticket.
Anything we posit about heaven is faith tinged with speculation: As St. Paul puts it, "We walk by faith not by sight." (2 Corinthians 5:7) My dad used to say that he hoped heaven was an endless opportunity to watch the events of human history. I like to think of him seeing his great-grandchildren grow and thrive.
My dad has been gone for over a decade, and I have learned to hold him close in memory even as I let go of what might have been had he lived a longer life. As time has passed, I find that I cry less and smile more at the thought of him. Even as I sometimes feel his presence, I sense the peace of his soul at rest in God.
When we lose a loved one, the most inconsequential things, a song or a scent or a setting, can creep up on us and renew our deepest grief for their absence. Ask anyone who has buried someone dear to them, and they will give you an instant example of the seemingly meaningless thing that ambushes them, that makes them mourn anew. For me, the sight of an old man driving a light green Lincoln town car, his arm draped out the open window, still makes my heart lurch. I imagine it will be ever so.
Although everyone grieves in a way unique to them, and there is surely no right or wrong way to grieve, I see that my husband is in for similar stops on his journey of mourning.
This business of being human has its challenges.
In matters of faith, we often understand with the mind before we understand with the heart. My Catholic creed teaches me that the soul is immortal, that God will never abandon us, that while earthly life ends, spiritual life does not.
Death reunites us with God in a way that we cannot know until we are there. There's a huge portion of mystery embedded in any faith, and we have to be willing to reconcile ourselves to not knowing the unknowable. I believe that all the loved ones I have lost are with God, but the belief satisfies my brain before my heart is soothed. The joy of accepting that the dead are with God only comes after the human sorrow.
Our hearts are governed by the law of opposites: Sorrow helps us appreciate joy, love teaches us to overcome fear, success is sweeter when we have known failure. Depths and heights, birth and death, body and soul, life and afterlife: the adventure continues.
