VALERIE SCHULTZ: Saying our yes to God

We probably all know someone who just can't say no. We may try to teach our overextended friends how to refuse a request to get involved in yet another project, but saying no is a hard task for them. For people of faith, saying yes can be just as hard.

Yes to God, that is. Today, the Feast of the Annunciation, we remember the example of a young woman answering a fateful yes to God. A Jewish teenager named Mary encounters the angel Gabriel. She is already betrothed to Joseph, but she finds herself freely agreeing to be the mother of Jesus, the son of God. Mary risks scandal and ostracism and even stoning; still, she says yes. She goes along with her perception of God's will for her life. It turns out to be a remarkably arduous life, since she is present for her son's crucifixion and death. For her acquiescence to God's calling, she is remembered as the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, a holy woman among holies.

