VALERIE SCHULTZ: Road trip through pandemic country

Life is a series of surprises: As the saying goes, if you want to see God laugh, make plans. Our recent road trip was dramatically altered at the last minute, due to changing family circumstances.
Instead of driving a circuitous route from a visit in San Diego to a wedding in Colorado and then home to Oregon, we drove straight home. We missed adventures in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Idaho, including a stay with my sister and her family in Boise. But a road trip is ever a road trip, no matter how many states we traverse. Traveling during the remains of a pandemic, however, presented challenges.
Our road trip tradition includes listening to an audiobook, and we might have caused ourselves unnecessary stress by choosing a novel that was set in a future pandemic. In retrospect, our second choice — an Irish detective murder mystery — might have felt more escapist. Nevertheless, we absorbed sci-fi mayhem as we navigated our own risks of contagion. Although vaxxed and boosted, we wore masks whenever we stopped, because we don't enjoy being sick. We kept those essential stops brief. We ate in places with outdoor seating, or we snacked on road food, aka "carbonated crap," to quote bluesman David Bromberg.
Driving north, we progressed from the bottom of California to the top of Oregon. We moved from ocean to desert to mountains, from almond groves to pistachios to hazelnuts, logging 1,100 miles in two days.
The crisis of drought was evident as we drove, from the parched fields with billboards that made grumpy pleas for water to the exposed banks of the critically low Shasta Lake. "Why are all these people bringing their expensive boats here, to a lake with no water?" asked a frustrated convenience store checker in Weed. Good question. Ominous answer.
Signs along the interstate could be confusing. Where exactly could we buy that advertised organic rice in the middle of nowhere? What was "Superior Nutsedge Control"? Why was Pitbull performing at a casino? How inconsiderate of the feelings of the flock of Canadian geese flying overhead was the lethal ad for "Guided Goose Hunts"? (Fun fact: One reason geese honk so loudly while they're migrating is to encourage their formation leaders to keep up their speed, sort of like parents at a junior high track meet.)
Signs for cities and counties trumpeted unique slogans, like Sacramento ("Farm to Fork Capital!"); Glenn County, Calif. ("Let the Good Times GROW!"); and Linn County, Ore. ("Grass Seed Capital of the World!").
Four-legged creatures went about their business alongside the highway, and lucky for us, it was lamb season, so those adorable babies grazed next to the big sheep. The acres of stinky, dusty cows crowded together awaiting slaughter contrasted with the dairy cows ambling free in green pastures. (Do dairy cows have an easier life than beef cows? Having breastfed four children, I doubt it.)
A modern constant we discovered was a Starbucks at practically every exit. The stores didn't look the same, as some used to be identifiable burger joints or Mexican restaurants, but they all sold caffeine, which was all we needed.
Politics intruded, even on a road trip. Rude and/or obscene hashtags shouted from overpasses. Mask-wearers silently judged non-mask-wearers and vice versa. Posters for competing candidates in upcoming (and perhaps past) elections littered the countryside.
Neon numbers reminded us of the high price of gas, but I peeled off stickers of the president stuck to pumps, because he actually didn't do that. (I wonder if European drivers blame their leaders personally for the price they pay for a liter of gas.) We felt a little silly for seeking out the stations where a reward card saved us 3 cents a gallon: How about upping the discount proportionally to 10 cents a gallon, Flying J?
As on past trips, we found people to be helpful and kind, even at a safe social distance. An example: Stopping for the night in Redding, we scrambled to find a vacant room during a three-day weekend. So did many other travelers, because the hotel we found had a line out the door and one clerk on duty. The clerk did her efficient best, but when I asked for an extra pillow, she explained that the pillows were locked in a storage room and she couldn't leave her post. When her shift ended at 9 p.m., however, there she was at our door with a pillow. Like I said, helpful and kind.
Finally arriving home, our bodies felt like we were still moving, even after we'd unfolded ourselves from the car. Unpacking and laundry and unsorted mail loomed (as did our suspense about having picked up a hitchhiking pathogen). Until the next road trip to parts unknown, it was good to be home.