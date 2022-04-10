VALERIE SCHULTZ: Rise up from time of darkness

Today is Palm Sunday on the Christian church calendar. It is the beginning of Holy Week, which culminates next Sunday with the celebration of Easter.
During Holy Week, the faithful are awakened to the anticipation of good news, even though we know the week’s journey will be filled with tragedy. The covenant of Easter is that we will come out of this dark time renewed, refreshed, and made whole. With Jesus, we will rise up.
Easter is exactly what we need right now.
The long weeks of Lent that are coming to a close are an apt metaphor for the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world has made every effort to overcome the pandemic, we have endured many kinds of deprivation. We have missed family milestones, career opportunities and long-awaited travels, not to mention the unremarkable, everyday joys of being with our loved ones without fear of infection. If we have been stricken by illness ourselves or have lost family or friends to the virus, we have truly suffered.
Yet our sacrifices have been directed toward the good. We currently have light shining at the end of the pandemic tunnel in the form of effective vaccines and treatments. We are hoping now to rise up, to rejoice in life as it returns to normal, to experience the hope inherent in resurrection.
Easter coincides each year with the coming of spring, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. As the world awakens from winter and bursts forth with new life, our Christian faith is also renewed in the glory of Jesus’ resurrection and his triumph over death. We are given the gift of the possibility of redemption. After the grimness of the passion and crucifixion of Jesus, we are uplifted in holy promise.
But even if we are not of the Christian faith, if Easter for us is no more than a day of baskets and bunnies and break time, we may still feel the desire to rise up. After the down times of the pandemic, our society is depending on us to have hope for the future of our shared existence. There is much to be done, and so much we can do.
For example, April’s annual commemoration of Earth Day is one of the many ways we can rise to meet the challenges of our times. Our planet is ailing. It needs our advocacy and our action. Future generations are counting on us to rise up and take the necessary steps to ensure the future of this beautiful earth.
Our families have gone through many difficulties of late, and may need us to set an example of restored health and hope in their daily lives. Both young and old family members have faced unimagined challenges. They may need encouragement to rise above the past two years of debilitating hardships, whether physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, or economic: The symptoms of long COVID are not just physical. When we work together and listen to each other, our families can trust in the power of love, the strongest force in the universe. We can take courage from each other as we grasp hands and rise up.
Our American democracy has been battered of late by disinformation, by disinterest, by disenfranchisement. As voters, we need to take an interest in politics and make our voices heard so that our government is in fact representative of its people. When we are tempted to turn off the news and turn away from current events, we must remind ourselves of our civic duty to rise up, to get involved, to stand firm for our beliefs, and to lift the lamp of our nation’s democratic ideals.
Many of our fellow humans in other parts of the world are victims of the devastation of war, of famine, of disease, of terrorism, of oppression. As citizens of a prosperous country, we can make some small difference in the lives and living standards of people abroad who may need our helping hand. While one person cannot fix global problems, each of us can rise up to our full potential to contribute to the common good. We can do and be enough for each other.
Collectively, we’ve been through a lot recently. It’s been an awfully long Lent. But time spent in darkness hones our appreciation for light. As Easter dawns, may we see with new eyes. May we look afresh at our commitments. May we be for others the light we seek.