VALERIE SCHULTZ: Our star of wonder

It's always a joy to visit a place where the multitudes of stars at night are visibly brilliant, where their celestial light is not obscured by the artificial illumination of civilization.
We look up and point out the stars we know. Amazingly, we can use an app on our phones to name the stars we don't know. We throw our heads back and marvel at the twinkling spread of the midnight sky. The stars can make us aware of the glory of the creator, as well as of our own relative insignificance in the expanse of the universe.
Now imagine being able to read signs in those stars above, and then dropping everything to do their bidding, like the wisemen in the Christmas story. Pretty much all we know about them is that they followed a star all the way to Bethlehem.
Would any of us do that? The wisemen from the east, also called the magi and not necessarily three in number, traveled far from their homes to honor the baby they believed was the new king of the Jews. "Where is the newborn king of the Jews? We saw his star at its rising and have come to do him homage," they tell the current king of the Jews, Herod, in the Gospel of Matthew. (Matthew 2:2) The wisemen are literally on a mission from God.
We too are on a mission from God, we believers who commemorate the birth of our savior Jesus Christ today. We too have a star to follow, even if we do not actually interpret the signs in the heavens. Our faith draws us ever nearer into the light of Christ. His star guides us to our spiritual home.
The wisemen indeed find the one they seek. "And behold," Matthew writes, "the star that they had seen at its rising preceded them, until it came and stopped over the place where the child was. They were overjoyed at seeing the star." (Matthew 2:9-10)
The glory of the angels in the night sky also guides the shepherds to the birthplace of Jesus. They are the first people to celebrate his incarnation, his coming to earth to be one of us. When we reflect that the baby is greeted not by the high and mighty of society but by the workers in the fields, we understand that Jesus has come for all of us, no matter how poor or simple or unimportant we may be. The star of faith illuminates our path to holiness. No one is excluded from the light of Christ.
The wisemen were smart enough to avoid the machinations of the corrupt ruler Herod, who decides to preserve his grip on power by murdering the infant boys known as the Holy Innocents. We too must be aware of the false gods who would pull us away from our guiding stars. We may be attracted by the things that are not of God, to the roads that lead us to selfishness and cruelty, to hardened hearts and willful blindness to the needs of others. By following the star of Jesus, we give ourselves to the work of service and compassion, to make the world a kinder, softer place. We find that we are called to bring starlight to the souls of everyone we meet.
As we celebrate Christmas 2021, as we retell the story of Jesus and thank God for this miraculous birth, may the star of wonder fill our homes and hearts. As the year draws to a close, as we pack away the angels and the ornaments, as the peace and goodwill of the season recede into the irritations of the daily grind, may that astonishing star still shine.
May we steal those moments away from the busyness of life to gaze at the night sky. And may the enduring light of Christmas lead us to discover: What holy star are we called to follow in 2022?