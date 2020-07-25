To be Catholic is to be comfortable with mystery. It is a matter of faith that some of the things Catholics believe in, like the Trinity or the virgin birth or the transubstantiation of bread and wine into Jesus’ body and blood, cannot be explained. The human rational mind cannot fathom the mind of God — “Where were you when I founded the earth?” God demands of the presumptuous human Job (Job 38:4) — and we Catholics must make our peace with that.
I say "comfortable with mystery," but barring that, we are at least well acquainted with mystery. At a young age, we memorize the mysteries of the rosary — five each of joyful, luminous, sorrowful and glorious — that represent key occasions in the lives of Jesus and his mother, Mary. When we pray a rosary, we contemplate just one set of five mysteries, depending on what day it is. This sounds more complicated than it is in practice, especially if you have grown up saying the rosary.
The mysteries of the rosary help to remind us of the tenets of our faith. I am thinking specifically today of the sorrowful mysteries, which are, in order, the Agony in the Garden, the Scourging at the Pillar, the Crowning with Thorns, the Carrying of the Cross and the Crucifixion. These illustrate the story of the final days of Jesus’ earthly life, including how the Romans tortured and executed him like a criminal. The Gospels tell us that these events immediately preceded Jesus’ resurrection, the glorious mystery that is the main deal with the Catholic creed.
Sometimes I try to imagine what it must have been like for Mary to accompany her son throughout those last awful moments of his life, how her heart must have burst with grief at losing him. But I think anyone who has ever lost a loved one, no matter the circumstances, knows that grief intimately. We mourn those who have died and then we go on with our lives, but we hold that hard stone of grief in our hearts. It never leaves us.
And maybe each of us has our own set of sorrowful mysteries. If we tried, we could probably list our particular sorrowful mysteries in chronological order. We may have more or fewer than five, of course, but these are the crosses we have carried, the thorns of sadness that have pierced us on our journey. Our own sorrowful mysteries give us sharp insight into the actual sorrow of the sorrowful mysteries of the rosary, making the suffering and death of Jesus resonate in our soul. We identify with the sorrowful mysteries, because we have experienced our own.
The recent anniversary of my father’s death has prompted these thoughts on how the pang of loss never leaves us, no matter how much time elapses, and no matter how much life we have lived in the meantime. During the years when we mourn someone, we also mark our own joyful or luminous or glorious mysteries, delights and wonders and milestones, but the sorrowful ones lurk deep down in our beings, bonding to our emotional DNA.
Our mysteries are personal, but they give us an understanding of the universal. We share human traits with all other humans, a fact we forget with too much ease. Perhaps that is the reason we can come together in times of local or national or global tragedy: We may be separated by distance or race or creed, but we know exactly what it feels like to lose, to suffer, to mourn. Just as we know how to help, to console, to love.
The sorrowful mysteries, which Jesus endured while incarnated as a man, can comfort us in a time of loss, because we know that God does not leave us to grieve alone. God will never desert us, because God, although divine and perfect and all-knowing, has been there. How’s that for a mystery.
