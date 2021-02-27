You might feel it sometimes when you look up at a clear night sky, at the scads of faraway stars and the vastness of the universe: you sense your own smallness. It can happen when you lose someone you love, and you compare the short span of a human life to the millions of years of history. Or when you are stuck on a freeway and speculate about the identities and experiences of the hundreds of strangers, whom you will likely never know, occupying the cars inching forward in the other lanes.
You are conscious of the insignificance of the present instant in the context of all the past and future ones, and the irrelevance of one person, yourself included. It’s a humbling moment, perhaps tinged with melancholy.
That blue feeling reminds me of the dramatic climax of one of my favorite movies, "Casablanca," when Humphrey Bogart as Rick tells Ingrid Bergman as Ilsa that “it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.”
Rick is right, of course. Most of us are little people. Most of us do not have problems with any global consequence in this still-crazy world. But our problems can be enormous to us, and the way we solve or don’t solve them can determine the course of our lives. It occurs to me that we do ourselves an injustice by minimizing the issues we face to hill-of-beans status.
Because as people of faith, we know that God cares about the problems of little people. God walks with us through our quandaries and difficulties and doubts. We may feel silly bringing our everyday worries to God in prayer, but Jesus teaches us that in God’s eyes we amount to everything. “Are not five sparrows sold for two small coins?” Jesus asks. “But not one of them has escaped the notice of God. Even the hairs of your head have all been counted. Do not be afraid. You are worth more than many sparrows.” (Luke 12:6-7) Setting aside that sparrows are not on our shopping lists these days, we get the point.
The sacred texts often reassure us of how much we matter to God. Psalm 139, for example, reminds us that God sees us as we are: “My very self you know/ My bones are not hidden from you.” (Psalms 139:14-15). We begin to understand that each seemingly slight hill of beans in our lives is known to God, because of God’s unbounded love for us. The psalm makes our relationship to God personal: “Probe me, God, know my heart/ Try me, know my thoughts/ See if there is a wicked path in me/ Lead me along an ancient path.” (Psalms 139:23-4) The low altitude of our particular hill of beans matters not to our all-caring God, who will lead us if we ask.
I’m circling back to the lessons of "Casablanca." My husband and I are such fans that we danced our first married dance to “As Time Goes By.” The song Sam plays under duress is our song. Yet when our youngest daughter finally acquiesced to watching this beloved old black-and-white movie with her parents, the ending horrified her. “Why do you LIKE this movie?” she asked us. Her dismay was because the characters, upon realizing that their problems don’t amount to a hill of beans, do not get the happy ending they deserve, the one that she expected. Even so, the greater good is served, a beautiful friendship begins, and surely God notices their selfless act. Because God notices all of us, in our goodness and in our struggles and in our failures.
“What is man that you are mindful of him?” asks the Psalmist. (Psalms 8:5) I can almost picture God with a twinkling eye, answering with Rick’s toast for the ages: “Here’s looking at you, kid.”