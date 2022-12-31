VALERIE SCHULTZ: Make resolutions of the soul

Although some folks pack away the Christmas decorations on Dec. 26, the Christmas season lasts a bit longer on the Christian calendar, until the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6.
It's hard to keep feeling Christmassy, though, once the family gatherings and festivities are over. Our thoughts naturally turn to New Year's Eve, not only for party planning, but for our resolutions for the incoming year.
Most of us have a love/hate relationship with New Year's resolutions. We make them, yes, and then we regret making such difficult ones. But a resolution is a sign of confidence in our ability to change our ways. We may pledge to eliminate a self-destructive habit or cultivate a self-improving habit. The tradition of making these resolutions shows that we are hopeful for a better future. But no matter how well-intentioned we are on Jan. 1, a resolution will only become a year-long reality if we make it a priority.
Our priorities become clear to us when we study the way we spend our time. Certainly we are busy people pulled in many directions; there is always more to do. We may say that we always run out of time in the day to get something done, but the fact is that we did not prioritize that particular thing. When something is a priority, we find the time to accomplish it.
While we make a resolution with every intention of carrying it out, if that resolution is not a priority, it becomes a memory of something we once intended to do. Worse, it may become something we don't want to try again, because we believe we have failed at it. Our once-hopeful resolution makes us feel defeated, stagnant or adrift. We may find it is just easier not to try than to not succeed. We tuck the whole endeavor away.
If we are people of faith, however, there is a force stronger than our own willpower to make a change in our lives. If God is our strength, we can accomplish anything. That is the power of a resolution of the soul.
We can think of a resolution of the soul as a calling. A calling is more than a decision to do something, because if we don't get around to following it, it doesn't go away. A small voice reminds us, encourages us, propels us. A calling makes itself a priority. The story of the prophet Elijah's encounter with God illustrates the persistence of a calling. Elijah has resolved to give up his life, but God has other ideas for him, and tells Elijah to wait for God to pass by him on the mountain.
"There was a strong and violent wind rending the mountains and crushing rocks before the Lord — but the Lord was not in the wind; after the wind, an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake; after the earthquake, fire — but the Lord was not in the fire; after the fire, a light, silent sound. When he heard this, Elijah hid his face in his cloak …" (1 Kings 19:11-13)
Elijah knows he is now in the presence of God. Some translations refer to what Elijah heard as a "still, small voice." How does one hear a silent sound? Perhaps we sense it, just as we sense the presence of God in our own lives.
And we find that we do have time to answer, because not to answer causes a disruption in our soul. We know we have to find a way to respond to that insistent call. We know we have unfinished business with God.
In this unblemished new year, may we rekindle our faith in our ability to change and grow closer to God. May we make our resolutions our steadfast priorities. And may our souls find themselves in resolute harmony with God's song.
