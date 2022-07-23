 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VALERIE SCHULTZ: Lying awake in the dark night of the soul

Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

Sometimes I lie awake in the wee hours while my husband sleeps peacefully beside me. These hours frustrate me, because no apparent reason prompts my bouts of insomnia: no new pain, no undue stress, no extra caffeine, nothing at all different from the nights I sleep soundly.

As the clock crawls forward I think about getting up and doing something, anything, reading or watching a movie or making a cup of tea, but I don't want to disturb my mate. So I lie there, praying for sleep, trying not to fidget, willing the day to break.

Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.

Coronavirus Cases

Latest Worship Guide

Worship 11-12-16 (fallback)