VALERIE SCHULTZ: Lying awake in the dark night of the soul

Sometimes I lie awake in the wee hours while my husband sleeps peacefully beside me. These hours frustrate me, because no apparent reason prompts my bouts of insomnia: no new pain, no undue stress, no extra caffeine, nothing at all different from the nights I sleep soundly.
As the clock crawls forward I think about getting up and doing something, anything, reading or watching a movie or making a cup of tea, but I don't want to disturb my mate. So I lie there, praying for sleep, trying not to fidget, willing the day to break.
Those wakeful hours in the night are like the physical version of the metaphorical "dark night of the soul," the time of spiritual dryness defined by St. John of the Cross in the 16th century. St. John referred only to the "dark night," which he believed could be illuminated solely by the light of God guiding our searching souls to union with the divine. But the phrase "dark night of the soul" has been embraced by nonreligious people as well as religious people.
Cultural examples of the phrase can be found woven throughout art and literature. The best-selling author Eckhart Tolle describes the dark night of the soul as "a collapse of a perceived meaning of life ... an eruption into your life of a deep sense of meaninglessness." It catches us off-guard. It can be caused by a catastrophic event, or by a creeping sense of purposelessness. We've all been there, Mr. Tolle.
For Catholics, the dark night of the soul is a painful stay in silence. It is time in the desert of doubt. The presence of God — the very existence of God — seems absent. God is incommunicado. In addition to St. John of the Cross, saints such as St. Paul of the Cross in the 18th century, St. Therese of Lisieux in the 19th century, and St. Teresa of Calcutta in the 20th century have endured and documented years of the spiritual torment of God's ostensible muteness. What can be more devastating for a person deeply invested in prayer than the feeling that their prayer is unheard, unheeded and unanswered?
Recent times have not been easy for believers. The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, has exacerbated many a dark night of the soul. The initial time of social distancing and quarantining led to increases in fear and loneliness, both of which can lead us into some very dark nights.
For Catholics, the inability to go to Mass in person to receive the Eucharist has been challenging. Many of us have attended Zoom Masses and benefited from the blessing of spiritual Communion, but I wonder how this feeling of getting used to practicing our faith in isolation will affect our future commitment to local parishes.
The rightward political lurch of American Christianity has been disheartening for many followers of Christ, including me. We wonder how the Gospel has been so distorted that it is used to support policies of hate, division, racism, and the radical exclusion of others. This disregard of Jesus' Gospel of love has been profoundly distressing to those who believe that same Gospel calls us to observe the Golden Rule: to love God and love others as ourselves. The helplessness we feel in the face of so much unkindness and misguided messaging can deepen the darkness encroaching into our souls.
Ideally, the dark night of the soul leads to a rebirth of some kind, of faith or hope or both. The dark night of wavering belief mirrors time in the cocoon, when the caterpillar liquifies itself and is transformed into a butterfly. The waiting is the essential part. The waiting is also the hardest part. It cannot be rushed. It is a prayer of silence. It occurs to me, as I lie awake in the predawn hours, as I long for the oblivion of sleep that will not come, that the dark night of the soul similarly cannot be slept through.
We must lie awake, fidgeting in our doubt and dryness. We must persist through hours that seem interminable. We begin to think that morning will never come. But then it does.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.