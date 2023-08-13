Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

One of the things I love best about living by the ocean — apart from the ocean — is the number of family reunions I get to witness around town. Our little town in Oregon is neither chic nor expensive, which makes it an excellent spot to rent a big old vacation house and invite the whole family for a summer stay. I'm always happy to see large groups of people of all ages with ice cream cones walking down the main street, or setting up an elaborate day camp on the beach, or building a bonfire after dark. It's an even greater joy when that family is mine.

Since my husband and I retired three years ago, we've managed to have some of our extended family visit every summer. We've gotten together in smaller groups despite the challenges of extensive COVID testing during the pandemic, pricey plane tickets and conflicting busy schedules. This summer, we managed to get everyone together, except for one daughter's partner, for one weekend.

Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.