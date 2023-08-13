One of the things I love best about living by the ocean — apart from the ocean — is the number of family reunions I get to witness around town. Our little town in Oregon is neither chic nor expensive, which makes it an excellent spot to rent a big old vacation house and invite the whole family for a summer stay. I'm always happy to see large groups of people of all ages with ice cream cones walking down the main street, or setting up an elaborate day camp on the beach, or building a bonfire after dark. It's an even greater joy when that family is mine.
Since my husband and I retired three years ago, we've managed to have some of our extended family visit every summer. We've gotten together in smaller groups despite the challenges of extensive COVID testing during the pandemic, pricey plane tickets and conflicting busy schedules. This summer, we managed to get everyone together, except for one daughter's partner, for one weekend.
Our family's various addresses extend from the southern U.S. border almost to the northern, from San Diego to Tacoma, a distance of over 1,200 miles via Interstate 5. With so much geography separating us, we are not an unusual American family. According to a Pew Research survey, 63% of adults say they have moved to a new community at least once in their lives, while 37% have never moved away from their hometowns. More than 1 in 5 adults say that the place where they currently reside is not the place they consider home in their hearts. Some interesting facts about national mobility: People move away from their birthplace mostly for economic opportunities, or for better schools for their kids. People stay in the same place mostly because of family ties. College graduates are especially likely to move at least once.
My parents grew up in New Jersey, along with all their relatives and everyone they'd ever known. When my young parents moved to Connecticut in the mid-1950s, not even a two-hour drive away, their families and friends acted as though they had moved to the moon. No one in their immediate families had ever moved that far from home. Then my parents moved to a couple more states, so I grew up thinking moving was normal. My husband grew up with a parent in the U.S. Army, so he moved every three years. We'd both lived in so many places that we intentionally planted ourselves in one town while our kids were growing up. Once they became adults, however, they moved away from home. I suppose we passed on our rootless genes.
Now my husband and I have moved to another state in retirement. With our loved ones' jobs and school and other commitments, it's hard to get the whole family together. It often takes a wedding or a funeral to get everyone to commit to a certain date, although most funerals occur on far shorter and more fraught notice than a wedding.
I learned from my parents that family reunions require some fundamental supplies: food, drink, towels and bedding. All of these must be plentiful, but they don't necessarily have to match. Food preferences will vary widely, so accommodating all tastes and appetites is tough. Think takeout. The fridge should be filled with cold beverages. The washing machine must be in continual cycle so that everyone has a clean towel when they need one. Family members don't expect much privacy when sleeping on airbeds and futons lined up on the floor, but they need to be warm and well-pillowed. A selection of board and card games will help satisfy the restless folks. As will souvenir shopping and hikes in the hills and walks on the beach.
My favorite moments of a family reunion often occur with the first light of morning, when a silent house and a pot of coffee can prompt some surprisingly intimate conversations among people in their PJs. I've had some deep discussions in the early hours, while most folks are still sleeping, which is why I prefer that everyone stay in one overcrowded house rather than spread out in a collection of dwellings. The unscripted moments of togetherness are the ones I like best, the times I cherish.
Not every family reunion is smooth going. Just because we belong to the same family doesn't mean we all get along swimmingly. Tempers may flare and old grudges may surface as a result of so much proximity. But the lovely quote from Isak Dinesen — "The cure for everything is salt water: sweat, tears, or the sea" — holds true for family reunions. We can make room in our hearts for each other. We can count on love, along with ice cream and salt water and bonfires, to keep us together. Until next year.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.