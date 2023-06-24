Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

Descriptions of child abuse shock us. The more gruesome tales make their way into the news, particularly when the abusers are on trial, and we recoil in horror. That anyone could look at a child and then hurt them on purpose is unthinkable to most of us, especially if we are parents. Yet we know that in some faith communities, children are victimized.

I don't need to recount in any detail the scandals of clerical abuse in the Catholic church, which is my church: The movie "Spotlight" does a specific job of dramatizing the true story of one American archdiocese. Dioceses around the globe must reckon with the past trauma of young victims and the present accountability needed for these sins.

