Descriptions of child abuse shock us. The more gruesome tales make their way into the news, particularly when the abusers are on trial, and we recoil in horror. That anyone could look at a child and then hurt them on purpose is unthinkable to most of us, especially if we are parents. Yet we know that in some faith communities, children are victimized.
I don't need to recount in any detail the scandals of clerical abuse in the Catholic church, which is my church: The movie "Spotlight" does a specific job of dramatizing the true story of one American archdiocese. Dioceses around the globe must reckon with the past trauma of young victims and the present accountability needed for these sins.
Pastors and youth ministers of many denominations commit similar atrocities against children. It hurts my heart that these folks are supposed to be God's representatives among us. They are called and trained to spread God's message of radical love. And if there's one thing we know about God, it's that God loves all God's children. Those of us who believe in God are called to do likewise.
As the mother of a trans child who is now an adult, I am distressed by another kind of child abuse springing from some faith communities: Hostile and hateful condemnations of children like mine spew from people who say they know and love and serve God. Who tread the holy ground to church services faithfully. Who read the same Bible I do. I don't know where in their lives of prayer they find the inspiration to hate my child. They are surely taught to love my child as God does. As I do.
All of our children are wonderfully made by a loving God. No two are alike. They have different features and personalities, different gifts and challenges. Some are straight and some are gay. But our straight kids do not live with the fear of violence because of their sexual orientation. The current political backlash against the LGBTQ+ community, with cruel emphasis on trans people, has accentuated the suffering of our beloved LGBTQ+ children.
According to a 2022 national survey of nearly 34,000 LGBTQ+ youths ages 13-24, 45% of LGBTQ+ children considered suicide in the past year. Clearly, our LGBTQ+ kids are not all right. But among those who found support in their homes or schools or communities, that number is less than half. The rates of anxiety and suicide risk are significantly lower among LGBTQ+ youth who are treated with love and acceptance.
My point is that, as people of faith, we don't get to love only the kids we approve of or the kids we understand. We are called to love all God's children. That means your kids. That means my kids. That means all kids. Unconditional, inclusive, concrete love for our kids translates into providing them with the mental and physical health care they need.
The fact that the American Catholic bishops just voted in favor of guidelines to ban Catholic hospitals, where more than 1 in 7 patients in the U.S. receive care, from providing gender-affirming treatment to patients strikes me as a medical misstep and an ethical tragedy.
I'm grateful that my trans child receives excellent care from their medical provider. But my heart breaks for the vulnerable or uninsured or fearful LGBTQ+ folks, young and old, who will not get the care they need because of our failure to love.
We cannot legislate or persecute our LGBTQ+ children out of existence. Nor can we "pray the gay away." Instead of rejecting our children, we are bidden by faith to protect and support and treasure them, because they are God's beloved creation.
As a parent, I applaud the over 2,000 Catholic nuns who, on the International Day of Transgender Visibility, signed a statement that said, "As members of the body of Christ, we cannot be whole without full inclusion of transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive individuals."
Amen, sisters: This is the way we open our arms and love all God's children. As God does.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.