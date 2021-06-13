VALERIE SCHULTZ: Looking forward to life unmasked

Thanks to the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic, I now own a bunch of cloth face masks. Some are homemade. Some are store-bought. Some convey messages. Some are plain. Some are adjustable. Some wash well. Some are better than others at not fogging up my glasses. I keep one mask in the car, one in my jacket pocket, two in my purse. I am prepared for the masked life.
As uncomfortable as a mask can be, there have been some positive aspects to universal masking. My masks have saved me a fair amount of money on lip balm and lipstick. Then there were times while I was out walking when I left my mask on as I headed into a cold wind, even though there were no people anywhere around me, because I welcomed the extra bit of warmth on my face.
Masking gave me a sense of security when I went grocery shopping, as it made me feel that I was doing everything I could to stay safe. It also lent me a sense of anonymity, even as I tried to master the art of the "smise" (smiling with the eyes: Thank you, Tyra Banks). Another benefit: For those of us self-conscious about our teeth, wearing a mask gave us a respite from the closed-lip grin we usually offer the world.
In some circumstances, a properly worn mask on the face felt like a secret handshake. When a mask — or the lack thereof — became a political statement rather than a public health act, I could tell who trusted the scientists at the CDC and who believed the COVID-denying agitators. While not exactly comparable to the impact of gang colors, the presence of a mask was a kind of unspoken shorthand for a regard for the common good. Strangely yet predictably, as time went on and the pandemic began to seem manageable, fully vaccinated people were more likely to be the mask-wearers in public.
Two weeks after the second shot, we can venture back out into the world. This happy fact comes just in time for summer, for travel, for visits, for a chance to backfill the year that never was. Some of us may feel hesitant to leave our protective spaces.
Recently, my husband jokingly reposted online a video showing a group of male chimpanzees who had never before been outdoors emerging from their confines, tentative and bunched up together and screaming in panic. He was likening their behavior to those of us emerging from quarantine, and now that I think of it, maybe it wasn’t a joke.
The latest COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC tell us that once we are vaccinated, we can mostly leave our houses without our masks. We still have to mask and observe social distance when we’re taking public transportation or spending time around unvaccinated people. And of course we must comply with local rules. But once fully vaccinated, we can safely gather with other vaccinated people. We are free to go out to dinner, see a movie, play Scrabble with friends, hang out with family, even go away for a weekend, all without masks. The prospect may make us as anxious as those chimps.
Seriously: Are we ready to show our naked faces? Pre-pandemic, masks have been a metaphor for the visage we choose to show the world, a countenance that may not precisely represent our real one. A metaphorical mask was a way to keep some part of us secret from view. But during the pandemic, our masks have been literal masks.
Now that we can take them off, we reveal actual noses, actual mouths, actual chins. We can approach the world as ourselves after a year of disguise. We can lose the façade. We can perhaps emerge into an enlightened new normal.
I’m pretty sure I’ll be happy never to wear a cloth face mask again. But the pandemic has made me see the point of keeping disposable surgical masks on hand all the time. The reason is that I don’t know anyone who got a seasonal cold or had the flu during the pandemic, because people were careful about germs. Not only were people masked, they kept their distance.
Why wouldn’t we continue to take those precautions going ahead, to protect our own health, to show consideration for the health of others? If I don’t feel well next winter, I’ll wear a paper mask. I would appreciate it if others under the weather would do so, too.
Much as I look forward to seeing unmasked faces again, we’ve sacrificed too much of the past year to forget the preventive lessons of the masked life. It’s up to each of us to make the new normal better for everyone.