The state of Florida is currently being touted by its governor as the place "where woke goes to die." Advertising your state as guaranteeing the death of anything seems problematic to me, especially a state where a lot of old folks live.

The governor is undaunted, however, and has inspired a recent Doonesbury satirical skewering of a press conference during which he answers every question with one word: "Woke." But this governor might want to remember that the most woke person in history is Jesus.

