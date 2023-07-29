The state of Florida is currently being touted by its governor as the place "where woke goes to die." Advertising your state as guaranteeing the death of anything seems problematic to me, especially a state where a lot of old folks live.
The governor is undaunted, however, and has inspired a recent Doonesbury satirical skewering of a press conference during which he answers every question with one word: "Woke." But this governor might want to remember that the most woke person in history is Jesus.
You know who I mean: Jesus Christ, the lord and savior of every self-professed Christian? Fully human and fully divine? If you read the Gospels, you will discover the wokest (if that's a word) spiritual precepts you can imagine. Here's a sample from the mouth of Jesus: "Come, you who are blessed by my Father. Inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me a drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me." (Matthew 25:34-6)
It seems plain that American Christians, if they follow the teachings of Jesus and believe in feeding the hungry and giving drink to the thirsty, would not deny funds for free school lunches. What kind of Christians, if they believe in welcoming the stranger, would want to build a spike-top border wall or push children back into a river? Or vote against child tax credits if they believe in clothing the naked? It's hard to understand how observant Christians, if they believe in caring for the ill, would cut Medicaid or refuse Obamacare allocations for fellow citizens' health care, or speed up the death penalty schedule if they believe in visiting the prisoner. All the woke government policies that Christian nationalists fight against are actually the very acts of mercy that Jesus calls us to do in our daily lives. That's a lot of cognitive dissonance for a religious zealot.
"Woke" is used politically and pejoratively as the latest iteration of "politically correct," the old "PC." But the wokeness of having empathy for others is the foundation of Christianity. Being a Christian means treating people with respect, working against social and racial injustice, caring for those who need help, reaching out to those on the margins, and looking beyond our own comfort zones to improve the common good.
Sounds pretty woke to me.
Contrary to online propaganda, the Jesus portrayed in the Scriptures would most likely not wear a red "Make America Great Again" hat. Jesus would likely render that hat unto Caesar (see Mark 12:17) while continuing to preach the goodnews of the Kingdom of God. Recall the parable of the good Samaritan, wherein two theoretically holy and upstanding people pass by an injured victim of a robbery, but a Samaritan, a nemesis of all Jews, provides him aid. From the following exchange Jesus has with a scholar of the law, we learn the way we are to act: "'Which of these three, in your opinion, was neighbor to the robbers' victim?' He (the scholar) answered, 'The one who treated him with mercy.' Jesus said to him, 'Go and do likewise.'" (Luke 10:36-7)
Do likewise. Lead with mercy. Love. Nowhere in the Gospels does Jesus encourage his followers to weaponize his words against anyone we don't agree with, or fabricate religious justifications to treat others unkindly. The law we are to follow is as simple as it is woke: "You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your being, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself." (Luke 10:27)
Tested by yet another scholar, Jesus makes his point about loving God and loving your neighbor again: "The whole law and the prophets depend on these two commandments." (Matthew 22:40)
St. Paul reiterates this in his letter to the Galatians: "For the whole law is fulfilled in one statement, namely, 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.'" (Galatians 5:14)
So much scriptural wokeness poses the question to every Christian who thinks being woke is somehow contraindicated by Christianity: What would Jesus do? We know the answer: Wake up. Then go and do likewise.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.