History has nicknamed the decade of the 1920s the Roaring ’20s, because lots of things were roaring at the time: the economy, the stock market, disposable income, inventions like the automobile, new technology like the radio, the women’s suffrage movement, jazz music, the illegal market for liquor. A popular 1920s expression asked, “What will they think of next?” For the first time, more Americans lived in cities than on farms, and the phenomenon of mass culture — fads and slang and hairstyles simultaneously shared by the whole country — captured the national fancy and did not let go.
Of course, during the 1920s, not all Americans were flappers or bootleggers. Many of them were doing the same old normal things, too. My grandmothers were having their first babies. My parents came later, born into the Great Depression of the 1930s and the national deprivation they never forgot. But the folks in the grip of the Roaring ’20s didn’t know what future events were coming, the hardships, the wars, the progress, the milestones. When the stock market crashed the economy in 1929, the roar was subdued to a whimper. Many people were unable to believe that prosperous times would ever come around again.
But they did. And then left again. And came back. The decades since of unimaginable changes and advances, enlightenments and steps backward, inventions and explorations, have brought us into a new century and a new millennium.
Now we who are alive today are embarking on our own decade of twenties, the Twenty-Twenties. We Americans in this decade also have no idea of what-they-will-think-of-next. Our roars are different, but roar we shall, especially in this year that might make all the difference to the future well-being of what President George Washington called the “great experiment," the United States of America.
What national challenges will prompt our roaring in the days ahead? The first determination of that may be: How shall we roar? Current technology offers us multiple, easy ways to make our roaring heard. The democracy of the internet allows anyone with a password to voice opinions and offer persuasions. Gone are the days of last century when we got our news from common, limited sources like network news or trusted newspapers. In some ways the online cacophony dilutes the purity of a united roar. But the holders of unpopular or minority opinions, who have always struggled to be heard, can create their own forum. Readers of this column are sometimes horrified to find that payment is rendered to its writer, but anyone with a strong belief and a smartphone can contribute to any pertinent conversation. Every anonymous mouth can post its say.
Why shall we roar? The scope of the issues we face is perhaps the most pressing ever in human history (although every generation thinks the same thing). Of primary concern is the physical state of our planet and the odds of our survival upon it. The world will still turn whether we inhabit it or not, but for the sake of our children’s futures, we are honor bound to change in radical ways how we treat our communal home. To our shame, we have not yet taken the existential threat to the earth seriously enough. Now our children are calling us on this lack of action, and we must roar along with them to bring about the required behavioral changes.
Many other issues, local, national and global, beg for our attention. I believe a most vital roar to make is on behalf of the perennially unstylish, old-fashioned Golden Rule. If we were to treat others the way we ourselves want to be treated, most of our political, civic, economic, environmental, tribal and even personal problems would resolve themselves. We have never successfully upheld this ancient, encompassing directive on a societal scale, but maybe the time is right for a commitment to kindness and compassion. (An old columnist can hope. And roar.)
When shall we roar?
I suggest: Immediately.
The year 2020 names the vision needed to safeguard our collective future. We all matter. We all belong. We all have a say. But we must see clearly, with the eyes of the heart, to bring about the world in which we can all safely, thoughtfully and productively coexist. We must roar relentlessly on behalf of those who are too weak or too marginalized to roar for themselves. We must roar for justice, for equality, for equal opportunity, for love, for peace: in short, for our better angels to prevail. We must roar even if we are afraid of the noise. It’s the Roaring Twenty-Twenties now. We have a clamor to make.
