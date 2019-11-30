As the blessed weeks of Advent begin, the stores and websites are already in full holiday swing: deals and sales and special offers, TODAY ONLY! Everywhere we go, there are twinkling trees and reimagined Christmas carols, grande peppermint mochas and matching reindeer pajamas for the whole family. Are we ready, nation? Do we hear the bells? It’s Christmas everywhere but the calendar.
I may sound cynical, but I am actually grateful for the Christmas spirit now permeating our lives, because it is the time of year that charitable giving to others is an expected element of celebrating the season. We toss our loose change into waiting collection baskets and write our annual checks to our favorite nonprofits and maybe even volunteer at the local food bank or homeless shelter without judgment. ‘Tis the season: Social justice is encouraged — not to say fashionable — during the month leading up to Christmas. And thank God for that.
Literally: We can thank God for the gift of Jesus whose birthday commemoration brings out the best in us. Hearts that are downright grinchy the rest of the year are softened by the coming of the newborn infant on Christmas Day. Maybe when we reflect on the fate of a baby born to refugees enduring intolerable conditions, we gain insight into the bit of good that we can do for those suffering in our present world. We become more willing during these few winter weeks to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked, care for the sick, shelter the homeless, visit the prisoner, welcome the stranger. If these good works sound familiar, it’s because they are matters of Christian faith, mandated by Jesus when he calls us to follow him. Of course, we are supposed to be doing these things all the time, but during the holiday season, they seem easier. They are less political, more spiritual. We are moved to be of service by the spirit of giving in the air. We are content to welcome our Christmas joy with a side of mercy.
Speaking of mercy, I find it fitting that the movie “Just Mercy,” based on the book by Bryan Stevenson, opens on Christmas Day. Stevenson, a lawyer, reformer and activist, founded the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that represents clients caught in the racial and economic bias of the criminal justice system, especially those facing death penalty sentences. It’s the perfect movie for this magical time of good will toward all.
Of course, the charm of Christmas breaks abruptly after Dec. 25. Along with the possible sugar coma induced by too many cookies and too much nog, we unfortunately may experience a spiritual coma from all the caring and donating we do for Christmas. Our New Year’s resolutions often include cutting back on sweet treats and spiked beverages. But do we also cut back on our good deeds once the tax year has ended? Do we tighten our belts at the expense of the less fortunate until the holidays come around again? Do we pack compassion away with the ornaments and the lights, the angels and the elves?
When Christmas trims and flavors the world, we are nudged to remember our fellow humans who are struggling. We faithful are reminded that there are more important things than Christmas presents in our ongoing endeavor to bring about the Kingdom of God here on earth. We remember that if we listen to God and embrace God’s ways, in the words of the Psalmist, “Love and truth will meet; justice and peace will kiss.” (Psalms 85:11) Maybe the Christmas season is as close as our greater society comes to enacting God’s will. Maybe keeping the joy and mercy of Christmas alive in our hearts throughout the year is the best way to extend the season of social justice into ordinary time.
