The mistaken notion that one's gender identity is a choice was recently amplified in a flippant letter to this newspaper. In May, a letter writer, a man, presumably white, made light of his intention to identify henceforth as a Black woman, trans issues being in vogue these days.
Well.
Wouldn't that be hilarious.
Such fun, for a privileged and protected male member of society to go off on a weekend lark and play at being a Black woman, as though the life of a trans person is like a Halloween party.
Once female, our intrepid pretender might not be able to afford as much as he's used to in the way of amusement. On average, an American woman earns 82 cents for every dollar of her male colleagues' pay. Now that he is a Black woman, he'll make even less: 60 cents for every dollar he now grosses. His adventure in gender will make him a target of both sexism and racism, not to mention hate crimes. It will place him at a disproportionately high risk of being murdered. He won't want to be too assertive, lest he earn the epithet of shrew. He won't want to dress too provocatively, lest he be asking for it. He'll want to watch his drink vigilantly at a bar, park under the lights in a parking lot and learn basic self-defense, or at least how to hold his keys like a weapon. I'm sure he's already thought through these repercussions of his decision to be a trans woman.
Or maybe he'll change his mind and go back to being a guy.
That's the thing: He's treating his transition as a choice. An option. A fad. A joke. This is exactly the kind of ignorance that gets trans people killed.
I am kindly attributing his letter to ignorance rather than to insensitivity or outright cruelty. I'm assuming he does not have trans family members or know a trans person. If he did, he'd understand that being a transgender person is not a decision. It is not a trendy choice. It is not a political provocation aimed at him. It is, rather, a person's deeply held identity. That person has perhaps kept this identity secret due to fear of how others will react to their coming out as trans. It is hard for a cisgender person to understand what that must be like. What must it be like to feel like a pretender in one's own skin, to feel the overwhelming, heart-wrenching need to be someone other than the gender one was assigned at birth, and to find the courage to come out as one's true self to a hostile world? Sometimes we have to understand that we do not understand. But we don't need to understand someone's journey to love and affirm and celebrate them. Nor do we need to ridicule or humiliate or disparage them.
I admit to an oversensitivity to suspected trans-ignorance, or blatant transphobia, because I have a trans child. I have seen the journey up close. It's not an easy or heedless one. It can take a long time and cover many miles, with many stops along the way. But a trans person coming into their own is a time of joy. To be, at last — sometimes at long last — exactly the person you know you were created to be cannot bring anything but joy. If someone else just doesn't get it, it's not the trans community's problem. That is, unless those who fear the rainbow come at LGBTQ+ folks with book bans or restrictive laws or bathroom rules or burning torches or death threats or violence.
That's my kid you're endangering. And every trans person is somebody's kid.
I'm heartened that another letter writer responded before me to the May letter, citing the very real hurdles and heartaches and discrimination and prejudice that Black women face every day. Although the May letter was surely meant as tongue-in-cheek, it was inconsiderate of trans people, who face 83 anti-trans bills passed nationwide just this year to restrict or curtail their human rights, not to mention death sentences in other countries. I imagine the letter writer's cavalier take on his imminent trans identity, like any cheap shot, played better at the corner bar.
Those of us who attempt to be good allies of our LGBTQ+ family members and friends will continue to call out ignorance and dangerous rhetoric when we hear it. It's the least we can do. Our LGBTQ+ and especially our trans loved ones live with the threat of losing their rights and even their lives in this current political climate. It shouldn't require bravery simply to be oneself. It shouldn't be so difficult for cisgender folks to live and let live. Nor should it be so evidently gratifying to be unkind. Humorous transphobia is still dressed-up hate.
PSA: If you need trans peer support or resources, Trans Lifeline is available at 877-565-8860 and 877-330-6366.