VALERIE SCHULTZ: Inclusive, respectful, controversial?

Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

In what passes for scandal in the current administration — I say this because the last president was twice impeached, once for blackmailing a foreign leader and once for inciting insurrection — Vice President Kamala Harris has headlined the blue-suit-scandal. This is different from President Obama's tan-suit-scandal of 2014, but about as silly.

The vice president, while addressing attendees at an event that honored the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act, introduced herself in a way that was easily and instantly mocked by many social media onlookers. "I am Kamala Harris," she said. "My pronouns are 'she' and 'her.' I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit."

Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.

