Back when I was a religious volunteer at a state prison, I sometimes had to correct people. “That’s not a necklace,” I remember telling an inmate, when I noticed he wore around his neck one of the simple rosaries that had been donated to the Catholic chapel on the yard. I had to explain that, in spite of anything Madonna had made into a fashion statement, a rosary was not jewelry. It was to be treated with reverence.
Prayer beads are common to many religions, but the rosary is Catholic. According to tradition, the rosary originated in the early 1200s, when St. Dominic had a vision in which the Virgin Mary gave him a rosary and told him to teach the people to pray with it. The religious order of Dominicans in turn became instrumental in spreading the use of the rosary as a simpler way for laypeople to pray than monastic prayer. In 1569, Pope Saint Pius V officially set the structure of the rosary prayer as five sets of 10 Hail Marys, each set, known as a decade, begun with one Our Father and ended with one Glory Be. The rosary beads, as they are counted, correspond to the prayers. Each decade is a call to meditate on one of the mysteries of the rosary — the joyful, the sorrowful, the glorious, or the luminous mysteries — which makes saying the rosary more transcendent than rote prayer. Like all meditation, this gets easier with practice.
Rosaries can be basic or elaborate, made of everything from string to dried flowers to precious gems. A rosary’s spiritual significance goes up if it has been blessed by someone holy like the pope. Catholics tend to own more than one rosary. I have two green rosaries, one that belonged to my grandmother and one that my mother bought in Ireland. I also have a wrist rosary that my daughter and son-in-law brought me from their honeymoon in Mexico. There are finger rosaries that represent one circular decade at a time. Most rosaries can fit in your pocket. But even the most simplified rosary is an invitation to pray.
October has been designated as the month of the Most Holy Rosary, not that Catholics do not pray the rosary during the other 11 months. Some of us say a daily rosary. I often say mine using my 10 fingers as beads while I am walking my dog, my dog being a good boy who doesn’t mind if we pray instead of talk.
The rosary is only one of many ways that Catholics pray, as the church recognizes that not everyone has to pray the same way. The rosary does not speak to all Catholics: I never once said a rosary while growing up in a Catholic family. I learned how to say it at my Catholic school. My paternal grandparents said a rosary whenever they drove, and my maternal grandmother said a rosary for my deceased grandfather every night before she went to sleep, but for whatever reason, my parents did not continue the rosary tradition. When I started wearing my First Communion rosary on the belt of my Catholic school uniform like the Dominican sisters who taught us, my father worried that I would become a nun in a convent far away. My mother reminded him that third-graders often change their minds.
She was right. By sixth grade, I knew I liked boys too much to become a nun. Eventually I became a wife and a mother. My husband and I introduced the rosary to our children when they were old enough to understand what Lent was. Part of our Sunday family time was given to saying a rosary aloud together, everyone taking turns to lead a decade of prayer. I don’t remember when we stopped doing that, probably when teenagers protested too much. I miss that time of communal prayer, but it was hard on the knees.
For us laypeople, the rosary can be a sacred pause in the middle of any ordinary day. The beads in our fingers remind us that we are in the presence of God. The prayers on our lips beseech God through the intercession of Mary. The rosary, no matter how decorative, will always be more beneficial in use than around the neck.