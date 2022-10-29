VALERIE SCHULTZ: Honoring our hallows

When I was a kid, Halloween was a low-budget holiday. Admittedly, I'm going back over 50 years ago. Our costumes, for example, weren't fancy. An old white sheet with holes for eyes made you a ghost. A sparkly crown made you a princess. A stuffed bandanna on a stick made you a hobo, and if you smeared some dirt on your face, you might win a prize for best costume.
The most essential part of Halloween came after your pillowcase or bag was heavy with the bounty of the night, because then you sorted out your loot and traded treats with your siblings.
If you hated coconut, say, you negotiated to offer the Mounds bars to your sister who hated the sour Sweet Tarts you liked. It all worked out in the end.
Halloween was also not a grown-up holiday, at least not in my neighborhood in the last century. Grown-ups handed out the treats, which, in addition to the coveted name-brand candy, might be small bags of unwrapped candy or home-baked goods or even loose change. Grown-ups did not dress up in expensive costumes or throw adult-only Halloween parties. Seeing our parents acting like kids would have been weird.
Halloween wasn't any kind of religious holiday, either. If you were Catholic — and we were — the next day, All Saints Day, was a holy day, and you had to go to church no matter what day of the week it was. We didn't realize that our favorite candy bacchanalia was actually the Eve of All Hallows: Halloween. In the olden days, the spelling included an apostrophe: Hallowe'en. The Hallows are the saints.
As I've grown up, I've learned that the roots of our Halloween traditions predate Christianity. The ancient Celts celebrated Samhain, or their new year, on Nov. 1, along with the onset of winter. They believed that the dead returned to visit their homes on Samhain, at the same time that those who had died during the year set off for their journey to the great beyond. The Celts lit huge bonfires and wore scary masks to frighten away any evil spirits that might be lurking about. When the Romans conquered the Celts, they added to Samhain their own festival of Feralia, which commemorated the passing of their dead.
As with many Christian holidays, the Feast of All Saints was moved to coincide with the Nov. 1 Samhain holiday sometime in the eighth century, thus supplanting a pagan observance with a Christian one. After the Reformation, Halloween reverted to a largely secular holiday, which was then brought to America by immigrants.
These days kids and grown-ups celebrate Halloween with elaborate costumes and parties and treats. Then we commemorate the saints with a holy day, followed by a special day on Nov. 2 for All Souls, when we honor our departed loved ones. The traditional Mexican holiday of the Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a vibrant festivity wherein we acknowledge and welcome the presence of our beloved dead among us. The Eve of All Hallows is just the beginning.
When we think of our own hallows, the saints and holy ones in our families who have gone before us, we understand the importance of honoring them. Knowing we will always love and miss our dearly departed, we take these several days to revere them and thank them for the impact they've had on our lives. We believe that someday we will join them in the afterlife. Whether we decorate our homes or throw parties or go to Mass or build our altars, or all of the above, we remember that, at this unique time of year, our hallowed ones are ever with us.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.