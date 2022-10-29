 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VALERIE SCHULTZ: Honoring our hallows

Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

When I was a kid, Halloween was a low-budget holiday. Admittedly, I'm going back over 50 years ago. Our costumes, for example, weren't fancy. An old white sheet with holes for eyes made you a ghost. A sparkly crown made you a princess. A stuffed bandanna on a stick made you a hobo, and if you smeared some dirt on your face, you might win a prize for best costume.

The most essential part of Halloween came after your pillowcase or bag was heavy with the bounty of the night, because then you sorted out your loot and traded treats with your siblings.

Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Latest Worship Guide

Worship 11-12-16 (fallback)