Dec. 28 marks the Feast of the Holy Innocents on the Catholic liturgical calendar. It is also the birthday of my first child. At the time of her birth, it pained me to think that this most joyous day in my life commemorated such a terrible tragic day for the mothers of ancient Bethlehem.
The Church has a way of inserting mortality into the Christmas season, perhaps foreshadowing the agonizing fate that awaits our newborn savior: the feast day of the first Christian martyr, St. Stephen, is the day after Christmas, and the Holy Innocents two days after that. In the midst of a merry Christmas, we remember that sacrifice and death lurk in the shadows of humanity.
Only the Gospel of Matthew (2:16-18) recounts the story of the Holy Innocents, how King Herod, fearful of the news of a new king’s birth and irritated that the magi had not returned to tell him the exact location of this newborn threat, ordered his soldiers to slaughter all male children 2 years old and under who lived in Bethlehem and its vicinity. We don’t know how many baby boys were killed, nor the exact date, but the deed fulfilled Jeremiah’s prophecy, “In Ramah is heard the sound of sobbing, bitter weeping! Rachel mourns for her children, she refuses to be consoled for her children — they are no more!” (Jeremiah 31:15) The baby Jesus survived the massacre, escaping to Egypt with his parents, thereby thwarting the tyrant Herod’s plan. The Holy Innocents died senselessly in Jesus’ stead.
I think of those long-ago parents mourning and weeping in Bethlehem every year on my daughter’s birthday, a daughter who continues to thrive and bring us joy. I imagine that losing a child is the lowest depth of grief. The death of one of my pretty ones is my greatest fear, and I would gladly give my life in exchange for theirs. And then I think of the parents of today who have suffered the loss of their children, the victims of gun violence or accidents, childhood cancers or illness, and the total breakage of the heart that I am blessed not to know.
Anguish for the dead has remained unchanged through the centuries.
Holy innocents exist among us still, suffering and dying when we do not take steps to protect or care for our vulnerable children. The 24-hour cycle of news media outlets reminds us incessantly that many children are not safe in this world of ours.
We see images of bloodstained children caught in a war, or the bodies of refugee children washed up on a beach, and we despair of ever being able to help the innocents far from our shores.
In Ramah is heard the sound of sobbing, bitter weeping.
We pause at photos of first-graders slaughtered in their classroom, or a family killed in a domestic tragedy in our community, or a boy in a detention cell on our border left to die from the flu, and we know we must do better at preserving young life.
Rachel mourns for her children, she refuses to be consoled.
And whatever our political views on the legality of abortion, those of us who are parents know that pro-life policies cannot end when a baby exits the womb. No child is disposable. No child is unworthy of love and security and nurturing. No child matters less than another, just because of the circumstances of their birth. No child should die because we have not paid attention.
Her children — they are no more.
The way we are collectively responsible for our children is the way we shore up our faith in a better future. Even if we are not parents, we can advocate and educate, foster and adopt, donate and volunteer. Our children deserve church ministers who do not abuse them, school officials who do not endanger them, and government leaders who do not wreck the planet. They need social institutions that can be trusted to behave ethically. Most of all, they need a global village of adults who guard their right to be children, holy and innocent, free of our sins.
The Holy Innocents of the Bible fell on Herod’s conscience, but the many holy innocents of today land squarely on ours.
