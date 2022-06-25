VALERIE SCHULTZ: Gun control is a life issue

Religious people sometimes resist injecting anything inherently political into their faith life, but we Americans who also identify as Christians cannot ignore the current events whose outcome is the untimely deaths of children. Specifically, I am talking about our national love affair with guns.
Guns are unavoidable. Guns are everywhere. In the United States, there are an estimated 400 million firearms in the hands of civilians. Our entire population is about 335 million.
Law-abiding citizens have every right to their guns — no one is coming to take them from anyone’s hands — but our laws in some places are so lax that firearms are available to anyone, no questions asked, even to a teenager who decides to buy a military-grade assault rifle to kill children in their classrooms. It’s hard to imagine anyone favoring this ubiquity, especially those who call themselves "pro-life."
It seems the political label "pro-life" has devolved into a narrow definition, until it is now understood as solely anti-abortion, or "pro-birth." A true pro-life movement would encompass the holiness of life post-birth, inclusive of all life, a child, a senior, a refugee, a convict, all of whom are among God’s children. But the voting records of those lawmakers who would outlaw abortion in service of that cause do not show much care for social or economic policies that would protect people once they are safely beyond the birth canal.
Take, for example, the fact that many members of the Republican Party, richly funded by National Rifle Association dollars, balk at passing meaningful laws that might have saved the recently massacred schoolchildren of Uvalde, Texas.
This is nothing new, as witnessed by the previous murders of small children in Sandy Hook, Conn., and high schoolers in Parkland, Fla., along with the victims of lesser-known school shootings. The collective non-action on the part of our lawmakers indicates that we are a country willing to sacrifice our children on the altar of the gun.
I believe that for people of faith, the cultural connection to guns must be of less weight than the religious imperative to protect life. I know that advocates for gun law reforms refer to gun control as gun safety, terminology more palatable to gun owners who fear for their rights. But we must control guns if Americans are to be safe not only in our schools, but in our churches, workplaces, grocery stores, movie theaters, concerts, or other gathering places.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, gunfire is now the leading cause of death for American children, overtaking motor vehicle crashes in the No. 1 spot as of 2020. A person of faith should not rest easy with this statistic. A person of faith should be working to change this statistic. When we say "enough" to the random slaughter of innocents and the resulting unbearable grief, we uphold and promote the sanctity of life.
Gun control, although a political issue, is more deeply a spiritual concern: It is a life issue. How can any follower of Jesus — Jesus who expects us treat others are we would be treated — accept mass shootings as an inevitable occurrence? Jesus directs us, through the corporal works of mercy, to feed the hungry, give water to the thirsty, shelter the homeless, welcome the stranger, visit the prisoner, and care for the sick. In keeping with these, an additional work of mercy cries out for our attention: protecting children and adults from violent, indiscriminate, preventable death.
Practically speaking, we honor our commitment to life by building a society that regulates who can own guns, who cannot own guns, who can sell guns, what type of guns are legally obtainable, and which weapons should be reserved for military use only. We can do this. Other countries have successfully done this. People of faith, called to bring about God’s kingdom here on earth, must do this.
What would Jesus do?