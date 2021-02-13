“Bombs away —
"Well, I guess I’m back in love again ...”
— Bob Weir
Romance is in the air on Valentine’s Day, even during a pandemic. We still buy cards with rhyming couplets and bouquets of flowers and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, even if they have to be delivered by mail. We can feel it, the magic of this day devoted to falling in love. The valentine is stronger than the virus.
We love falling in love. We write novels and poems about it. We dedicate songs to it, like this one: “What a day this has been / What a rare mood I’m in / Why, it’s almost like being in love.” My favorite version of this song is when Gene Kelly sings and dances to it in the movie "Brigadoon." A snappier rendition, sung by Nat King Cole, also shows up in "Groundhog Day," at the end of the longest day ever of falling in love.
Or how about falling in love again with Marlene Dietrich’s sultry alto and exotic accent in this oldie: “Falling in love again / Never wanted to / What am I to do? / I can’t help it.” What are we to do when we fall in love, other than go along for the endorphin-laced ride? We can’t help it.
We watch Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet," and our hearts still race as we hope that, this time, the young lovers will rise above the blood feud and avoid the tragic misunderstanding that leaves them both dead. We adore the real-life story of British King Edward VIII abdicating his throne for the divorced American woman he loved, without whom he could not live. More recently, we’ve even thrilled to the unlikely confession of feelings for the North Korean dictator by former President Donald Trump, who proclaimed with arms wide open at a West Virginia rally, “We fell in love, OK?” Sadly, the affair didn’t last.
Falling in love again and again is healthy for humans. It lowers the blood pressure and clears the skin and awakens the soul. When we picture everything and everyone we love, our hearts open like flowers to the sun. Our tense muscles relax, and a smile warms our face. Falling in love is how we discover passion and experience intimacy and propagate our species. It is how we learn about the nobility of self-sacrifice and the grace of living for someone or something beyond our own survival. When we fall in love, we embrace our humanity by offering our naked vulnerability to another’s care. "Falling in love" is actually the only way I can describe the first time I held each one of my four newborn babies. In all iterations, falling in love is an expression of hope.
There is much for us to fall in love with again on this Valentine’s Day, from the beloved partner we share our life with, to the glimmer of light at the end of the COVID tunnel, to the endurance of the U.S. Constitution. Valentine’s Day pierces the gloom of February with its bright red-and-pink wishes, reminding us that spring is coming. The virus may have stolen a year from us, but it has also revealed to us what truly matters, what truly lasts: God, love, family, kindness, truth, the human spirit, the common good. We have grieved, some of us more than others, but we have also been comforted. We have lost X, but perhaps we have found Y. We have suffered, but we have fought to retain what is precious to us.
Once past the deadly danger of COVID-19, we will fall in love again with living our lives, with going out to dinner or to a concert, with rejoining our classmates or work friends in person, with hugging the ones we love, with hanging out in the kitchen with the whole family and laughing ourselves silly without fear of infecting each other.
So here is my Valentine’s Day proposal: Whenever we receive the vaccine doses, let’s remember to treasure the small joys we once took for granted and now can fall in love with all over again. Let’s make this year of isolation and worry and fear count for something solid and lasting and good as we continue our interrupted journeys. Let’s vaccinate ourselves with love.