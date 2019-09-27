Welcome into the midst of the Season of Creation, which runs each year from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4. It is a time of Christian prayer and action to honor and preserve God’s wondrous work. A little history: Sept. 1 is the World Day of Prayer for Creation, which was initiated in 1989 by Ecumenical Patriarch Dimitrios I for the Orthodox Church. Other Christian churches in Europe officially supported the Day of Prayer in 2001, followed by Pope Francis’ invitation to Catholics in 2015 to embrace this impactful day, along with the Season of Creation. Fittingly, the Season of Creation closes on Oct. 4, the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animal lovers and ecologists, as well as the pope’s chosen papal name.
The Season of Creation is now celebrated worldwide, comprising concrete actions to advocate for the environment, ways to encourage sustainable living for the good of all, daily online spiritual reflections, and special liturgies and prayers to commemorate these efforts on behalf of our earthly home. The theme for this year’s Season of Creation is "Biodiversity." We are called to engage ourselves prayerfully and actively in “protecting the web of life in all its variety, because each species reveals the glory of the Creator.”
Catholics can look to Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical "Laudato Si: On Care for our Common Home,” for a kind of spiritual blueprint for the Season of Creation. "Laudato Si" carefully lays out the immediate problems we face, including the loss of biodiversity, climate change, deforestation, air pollution, the degradation of our oceans, access to safe drinking water, consumerism and the unheard cry of the poor. It is also a call to faithful action, hopeful prayer and “to live in communion with God, with others, and with all creatures.” ("Laudato Si" No. 240) Pope Francis allows that not everyone is a Christian, but believes his job as pope is to inspire us all to integrate love and justice into all we do. “Love,” he writes, “overflowing with small gestures of mutual care, is also civic and political, and it makes itself felt in every action that seeks to build a better world.” ("Laudato Si" No. 231) Our work is ongoing. It does not end with the Season of Creation.
I thought about titling this column “God Wants You to Eat Less Meat,” but it seemed unnecessarily inflammatory. Fasting from meat periodically, however, as in Meatless Mondays, is very much in keeping with the goals of the Season of Creation: reducing consumption of meat is a simple step to a lower-carbon lifestyle. Other practical changes we know we can make: Conserve water. Waste less. Recycle more. Buy organic. Compost. Use renewable energy. Educate. Advocate. Vote. Surely God wants you to vote.
Then I considered using the title “Pope Francis and Bob Marley: Soulmates," but wasn’t sure how far I could extend the comparison. For Pope Francis, love of God and our fellow creatures and our common home is all one love. Which Bob Marley sang this way: “One love, one heart / Let’s get together and feel all right.” Bob Marley, God rest him, is known for his mastery of reggae music and devotion to marijuana, two things I am pretty sure do not apply to Pope Francis. But Marley also sang, “Have pity on those whose chances grow thinner / There ain’t no hiding place from the Father of Creation.” Which seems a succinct summary of the Pope’s 70-page discourse in "Laudato Si."
The Season of Creation reminds us of our sacred responsibility to care for God’s creation. As the challenge of climate change grows starker, and the cry of the earth grows louder, believers and nonbelievers alike must rise to the occasion of healing the home we share. Our children face unimaginable consequences if we do not; love for our children must goad us to act. Our children may even be the ones who lead us: witness the trending worldwide #FridaysForFuture climate strikes and Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg’s message to the grown-ups in power to “unite behind science” and “take real action.” With resolve, with prayer, with urgent changes in policy and law, with commitment to environmental justice, and by individual example, we can overcome this existential peril. “We must not think,” writes Pope Francis, “that these efforts are not going to change the world.” ("Laudato Si" No. 212)
One love. One heart. One God. One planet. One human race. Let’s get it together. Amen.
