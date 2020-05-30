“Write about a time when you experienced a stroke of luck, good or bad,” invited the writing prompt. As I thought about what to write, a terrible realization hit me: The COVID-19 pandemic has been lucky for me.
I feel guilty even thinking that, must less writing about it. But it’s true. Before the coronavirus upended the world, our housing plan for retirement involved my living separately from my husband from April to August, when he would finally retire. It was going to be the longest we’d be apart in almost 40 years of marriage. The pandemic got real in mid-March, just as the moving truck came. Now, thanks to technology and specifically the Zoom app, my husband has been able to work from a distance in a revamped and remote workplace known as the upstairs bedroom, and I have not had to live alone. How lucky is that? Folks are sick and dying and economies are crashing and vulnerable people are plunging into hunger and homelessness, but some folks have all the luck. What comfort to shelter-in-place with my beloved, yet what guilt to benefit from a tragic global catastrophe. I do not deserve this luck. But I am totally grateful for the blessing.
Which leads to my next question: Is there any difference between luck and blessing?
Luck is often called dumb. In my case, I am the current beneficiary of the dumb luck of circumstance. But no one ever talks about a dumb blessing. To be blessed implies the benevolence of a loving God. A blessing is big, like birthing a baby or recovering from cancer. To be lucky, on the other hand, implies randomness. Its scale is smaller, of less consequence, like people who always win stuff in drawings or get the best parking spaces. A blessing elicits a prayer of gratitude on the part of the faithful. There’s no one to thank for luck.
In deference to my Irish blood, I consider blessing a matter of faith and luck a matter of superstition, but I imagine they look the same to a nonbeliever. The closest similarity between blessing and luck may be that neither is earned; both are unexpected and freely given, either by God or the arbitrary universe. Of course, there are times when what appears to be a stroke of good luck is actually the result of a lot of unseen hard work. But blessings come unbidden from a God who inexplicably “makes his sun rise on the bad and the good, and causes rain to fall the just and the unjust.” (Matthew 5:45) So maybe all we know about blessings or luck is that we can’t really account for either.
Thinking about luck brings to mind my dad, who earned the nickname "Lucky Sid" when he was in the Navy. The origin story is unknown to me, but that nickname — and his good luck — stuck with him almost to the end. In his eyes, his luck only ran out when a prolonged and undignified illness led to his death, rather than the lightning-fast heart attack he would have preferred. But I remember those last months we had with him as a blessing in disguise, as we cared for him and sent him home to God.
In 1949, while serving as a signalman on a destroyer in the Mediterranean, Lucky Sid wrote a letter to a girl he liked back home in New Jersey. “If the future holds the same good luck and just plain ordinary good times that the past has held,” he wrote, “then I could not help but be satisfied.” Old and wise words from someone who was not quite 19. The girl he liked later became my mother. I like to think Lucky Sid was satisfied in his lucky life.
Following in my dad’s footsteps, I could say I’m living under a lucky star right now. Or I could say I am counting my blessings from God, even though I know they are countless. The gentle breath of faith reminds me that although I merit neither luck nor blessing, I am surely called by God to share whatever fortune comes my way as widely as I can, unprompted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.