VALERIE SCHULTZ: Embrace the power

The third week of March is National Introverts Week, which you may not have heard about, because introverts don't like to talk about it. Or anything.
National Introverts Week, according to its PR blurb, "confronts the stigma associated with introversion. It also celebrates the inherent strengths and qualities that make introverts such a dynamic and successful part of our world." Since this weekly commemoration has only been in effect since 2018, it's not exactly a time-honored tradition. Not yet, anyway.
The creators of calendars love to make note of national proclamations to remind us to observe them accordingly. A sampling of days coming up in March: National Panda Day (March 16), National Chocolate-covered Raisin Day (March 24), and National Pencil Day (March 30). March 9 was National Meatball Day, so you missed it, but your disappointment may be managed by the fact that March 9 is also National Get Over It Day.
Any celebration of National Introverts Week is complicated by the fact that introverts don't especially look forward to spending time in contact with lots of people. The week's PR blurb tries its best to be helpful: "If you're an introvert, embrace the power that comes with knowing you can be successful ... Understand that you're not disadvantaged: you're just different, and you need to embrace that."
I'm fine with embracing being different, but the fact of my introversion makes me want to avoid any public embrace of my power. The focus on all this embracing, actually, is another thing introverts aren't comfortable with, which is the random embracing of everyone and anyone. If we are huggers, we want to limit our hugs to the small number of people whom we know pretty well.
Come to think of it, if you really want to celebrate National Introverts Week to honor the introverts in your life, maybe just send a card.
An illuminating book by Susan Cain, called "Quiet," studies the ways that the world does not make introversion easy. The book's subtitle, "The Power of Introverts in a World that Can't Stop Talking," acknowledges the challenge introverts face in a society that values teamwork and talking. ("Embrace your power!") A person who is content just listening can seem arrogant when they are actually quiet by nature. Quiet is not always the same as shy, but we introverts do shy away from the kind of self-promotion and outgoing collaboration that is often required to get ahead in the world of employment. Introverts may contribute best to society by working alone. To generalize: Writers are introverts. Inventors are introverts. CEOs are not.
Sometimes introverts masquerade as extroverts, as is the case with many actors. My own degree in drama (in a past life) attests that I can readily emote on a stage for a few hours in front of a bunch of strangers sitting in a theater, but I get shaky and sweaty when it's my turn to introduce myself going around the table at a meeting. As introverts know, we have trouble being ourselves in front of a crowd, a crowd being more than two.
At this point, however, extroverts may feel like they've spent two years in training to observe National Introverts Week. The quarantine life that so many of us have endured due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols resembles the life of an introvert. When everyone stayed home for those first two weeks back in March 2020, I joked with my husband that for a writer, the shelter-in-place order felt pretty much like "Tuesday."
My husband sometimes hints that he might actually be an introvert in disguise, but let me tell you, he is a social creature who has truly been punished by the requirements for protecting public health and personal safety during a pandemic. That's because he loves people. He loves talking and reaching out and extending his social circles. He loves having people over and cooking dinner for them. He likes to entertain friends for unimportant occasions: He'd enjoy celebrating even one as obscure as National Introverts Week. I, on the other hand, have to be dragged to these events, although they occur in my house.
This year's National Introverts Week finds us cautiously returning to something akin to normal life. Like the groundhog, we poke our heads out of our pandemic burrows and blink in the light. It's no surprise that while extroverts rejoice in this freedom, we introverts turn tail and dive back underground. Embrace the irony.