VALERIE SCHULTZ: Don't submit to compassion fatigue

"What the world needs now
is love, sweet love ..."
— "What the World Needs Now is Love"; Burt Bacharach (music), Hal David (lyrics)
This pandemic has really knocked us silly, hasn't it? Political maneuvering has taken over public health in a way that is downright life-threatening, especially to the folks who don't want to submit to simple measures to protect the community they live in from widespread suffering.
We Americans fight about facts that shouldn't even be in dispute: Since when are we smarter about science than scientists? We are angry with each other. We are cruel to one another. We are unkind to people we don't even know. Now we find ourselves stewing in a big putrid pot of our own making.
Those of us who have stayed home and masked and socially distanced ourselves and gotten vaccinated at the first chance now face a galloping surge of mutating infection in which we did not participate. After the lovely early summer window when it looked like the available vaccines would tame this virus, we are circling back to the beginning of COVID-19. And we vaccinated are experiencing what the experts are calling "compassion fatigue." Because it's hard to feel sorry for sick and dying people who had every means of avoiding that fate and said no.
But what does compassion fatigue mean for people of faith?
If we listen to Jesus' instructions, we are supposed to be compassionate. We are to treat others as we would have them treat us. We are to show this compassion by feeding hungry people, sheltering homeless people, visiting imprisoned people, caring for sick people, comforting grieving people, welcoming fleeing people, and otherwise being of service. These are the works of mercy. Our compassion for others is supposed to be functional, visible, palpable. It's supposed to make us different.
So to surrender to compassion fatigue is not the calling of Christ. That sense of fatigue is judgment in disguise. In our efforts of mercy, we do not determine whether or not hungry people deserve food, for example. We do not decide which homeless people merit a home. Whether or not someone warrants the care we are tasked to give is not for us to say. It follows that we should not withhold care or prayer from sick people because we disagree with their behavior, even if they have flouted public health policies that could have kept them well.
Nobody ever said being a Christian was easy. Or if they did, they were mistaken.
To be Christ-like is an impossible goal, but we are called to give it our best try. We are never going to be as compassionate or loving or kind as Jesus. But the point of following Jesus is to aspire to those qualities. It is to lift others up. It is to promote the common good. It is to be a selfless giver.
Plenty of Christians do not seem to be modeling Christ.
But plenty of good people are also stretched to the breaking point and reaching the end of their psychic ropes. Medical professionals, government officials, teachers, and service industry workers have had it with the rude and thoughtless behavior they must deal with every day. Some are retiring. Some are changing jobs. Most are suffering from compassion fatigue. They are paying an exorbitant price for just trying to do what they do. There's a collective craziness alive in our midst, one that ignores just about everything Jesus says, but somehow does so in the name of Jesus.
So while we struggle with our compassion fatigue, we also have to fight the hypocrisy and blindness that endanger our fellow humans, our children, our livelihoods, and our sanity, not to mention our economy and the many normal things we miss. Compassion fatigue prompts us to answer anger with anger, to meet cruelty with cruelty, to throw unkindness back at unkindness. It tests our resolve to be Christ-like.
Inarguably, though, we are called to compassion. "Do to others as you would have them do to you," Jesus tells us. "For if you love those who love you, what credit is that to you?" (Luke 6:31-32). Jesus also says stuff like this: "To those who hear I say, love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you." (Luke 6:27-28). It's a lot, I know.
Be one who hears.