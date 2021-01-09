You may have received this popular gift for Christmas, the kit that looks like a science project and promises to unearth the secrets your DNA holds. You want to learn about your true ancestry, your future genetic health risks, your unknown half-siblings? You just spit into the tube provided, stick the barcode on your tube, and then mail your specimen in the pre-addressed envelope to the testing facility.
In six weeks or so, you’ll receive a report detailing the percentages of the various ethnicities and nationalities revealed by your saliva, as well as diseases you may be susceptible to, and even the location of relatives you’ve never met. You may have to pay more to get some of that information.
I’m sure these revelations can be entertaining, even startling. I know a woman who was surprised by her report, having thought herself to be of pure Danish heritage all her life. She sent her tube off in the mail and discovered that less than half of her DNA says Denmark. She has ancestors from other European countries, as well as some Jewish blood.
Does this information change her life in any way? I don’t know. I don’t know her that well. But I imagine that results like hers would make you wonder: Maybe someone high in the branches of the family tree was actually adopted, or some great-grandmother had an affair she never revealed. Maybe the story of your family would make a good novel. I can well imagine, however, that the sperm bank donor from San Francisco whose many offspring have contacted him — 17 and counting — is over it.
On a more somber note, if you’ve ever been in legal trouble, you may know that many a plea deal requires you to surrender a DNA sample for the government to keep on file. This is the kind of DNA that first caught our attention during the O.J. murder trial, when DNA was no longer just that weird double-helix-thing that we didn’t really get in biology class.
Today, DNA in the courts is less exotic, more common. It has become important evidence, unimpeachable proof of innocence or guilt. DNA’s secrets have overturned many wrongful convictions. DNA can also nab the perpetrators of cold cases, provided they left something behind at the crime scene. The most recent example of a DNA-linked triumph of justice is the apprehension of the serial murderer known as the Golden State Killer, whose identity was tracked with the help of a “consumer genealogical website,” according to the Los Angeles Times. I imagine some folks related to the elusive rapist/murderer thought they’d have a little harmless fun by tracing their family tree with a mail-in DNA kit. The consequences were huge. A used tissue the serial killer threw in the trash provided the match that led to his arrest.
I find it odd that people seem to think little of volunteering their DNA to a public genealogy database. How is it that people who are leery of getting the COVID-19 vaccine because the government will track their personal information, or people who refuse to answer the U.S. census questionnaire every 10 years because it is intrusive, don’t think twice about mailing their spit to a collector of DNA data and sharing their results?
For people who are forced to surrender a DNA sample, the registry of their information is a symbol of the state taking something so personal that it feels like a violation. Once your DNA is a slide in the system, the essence of your inimitable humanity becomes part of a police lineup. It is one thing to agree to give your DNA to a consumer project, and quite another to relinquish it as part of a mandated restitution. One is an ancestral lark, the other a legal consequence. But both involve giving away a tiny, intimate bit of yourself.
Because your DNA is unique. It is yours and yours alone. Your DNA is like a blueprint of your being, tracing your history and your future, determining whom you came from and whom you will create. You might say that God is in these microscopic details, in the particular arrangement of genetic material that could only have led to the miracle of you. In that sense, your DNA is holy ground.
I wonder if, since people are so free with their saliva, that someday, it may become mandatory to register your DNA, like a biological social security number, like in the dystopian science fiction movie “Gattaca." The future may be even less private than the present. Until then, you may get more than you bargained for when you buy that fun genealogy kit for the amazing low price of whatever-it-is, and surrender your precious DNA to the online fates.