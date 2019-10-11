Things I like about the ukulele:
1. You pronounce all the vowels: u-ku-le-le. The ukulele is a Hawaiian instrument with a Hawaiian vowel-heavy name, which brings to mind a mothballed memory of my 4-year-old daughter painstakingly practicing to say the name of the state fish of Hawaii, humuhumunukunukuapua’a. (It’s a kind of triggerfish, but that’s not as much fun to say.) According to the National Museum of American History, the inspiration for the ukulele came to Hawaii via Madeira, an island off the coast of Portugal, in the form of a stringed instrument called the machete. Brought to Hawaii by sugar plantation workers, the machete transformed locally over time into the ukulele. "Ukulele" roughly translates to "jumping fleas," which perhaps described the rapidly moving fingers of a ukulele player. Along with hula dancers and idyllic beaches, the ukulele symbolizes the allure of heavenly Hawaii.
2. You can learn a few chords on the ukulele pretty quickly. Faced with only four strings, you can play a simple song in a short time, and it will sound decent. Your fingertips will be a little sore, but you’ll soon develop tiny calluses to go with your tiny instrument.
3. It’s tiny. The ukulele is lightweight and portable. You can bring it just about everywhere without having to make excuses or request special accommodations. The ukulele does not draw attention to itself. This is another reason not to take up the tuba, especially as you grow older.
4. The ukulele sounds happy. Of course, ukulele virtuosos can play musical pieces of any genre to perfection on the ukulele, but for a beginner like me, it’s hard to imagine a sad song on the ukulele. It reminds me of Steve Martin joking that his upbeat banjo licks would not be a fitting accompaniment for a song whose lyrics were, “Oh, death and grief and sorrow and murder.” To my ears, the upper register of the ukulele is just as predisposed to joy.
I have been advised that, in retirement, one can take the time to rediscover old hobbies or passions or abilities that one had foregone or forgotten. That, or one can ossify and harden into an unsalvageable grouch. One can keep active and stay curious and learn new things, or one can commune with the fossils. When my husband, who is always keen on learning new things, brought a ukulele into the house, the feel of the strings and frets under my fingers flooded me with memories. I was a fifth-grader again, in my copen blue (not navy blue: strange the details we retain) pleated school uniform, learning rudimentary guitar chords. Sister Mary Bernardine (not her real name, in more ways than one) had enlisted a group of us girls to play guitar at Mass. At the time I had no real concept of the revolutionary quality of this act: Vatican II was a brand-new, not-without-controversy breath of air in the church, but we were just learning some songs. The new hymns Sister Mary Bernardine taught us, along with “We Shall Overcome” and “Blowin’ in the Wind” — even back then, the Dominican sisters were woke — were simple and folksy and sing-along-able, needing only rhythmic strumming and maybe a C, a D and a G for accompaniment. I had gotten a guitar for Christmas, and now I had a mission. I loved it. I loved Sister Mary Bernardine. Then we moved to another state.
Not being an especially musical person, I suppose I outgrew my guitar. I don’t even know what happened to it. By the time I was packing up to go to college, it just wasn’t there. I flirted with the dulcimer, mainly because I was infatuated with Joni Mitchell. I got married, had kids, had work, had a crazy good life, and boom, here I am. In my 60s. Retired. Breathless at how fast it’s gone, and wondering about that girl who played guitar at those early folk Masses. Could she have imagined the long strange trip the Grateful Dead warned her about? Could she have pictured herself with wrinkles and creaky bones and a ukulele?
Probably better that she could not.
I hold her tenderly in my heart, that girl, me and not-me. I thought of her often as I raised my own girls: She helped me remember what it felt like to be overwhelmed and underprepared for what was ahead. What she anticipated and what then occurred were often two different things. I would love to hear her thoughts.
And in the key of C, the ukulele has sent me back to her. My husband gave me my own ukulele for Christmas, and we’ve been learning to play together. We’re not exactly jamming yet, as we fumble through chord changes and strum patterns, but we’re making halting music. Our daughters look at us fondly, through the eyes of the young — “Aren’t they adorable,” they whisper to each other, as though we can’t hear them — as we labor to sing and play at the same time. Yes, we’re older, and our ears are not what they once were, but we can play “Imagine.” We have big plans.
