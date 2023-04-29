VALERIE SCHULTZ: Celebrating the gift of birthdays

Southern California is lovely this time of year. The hills are green and swooshed with wildflowers, thanks to the epic rains of this past winter. The air is not yet furnace-hot, the birds are atwitter, and it seems possible that the wonder of God's creation can coexist with human constructs. But I am here for a specific reason.
Actually a pair of reasons: two birthdays. My adorable feisty granddaughter is turning 1, and my adorable feisty uncle is turning 90. There are two parties, a week apart, as our extended family celebrates these loved ones at each end of our timeline.
My uncle is the last of the generation that precedes mine on my mother's side. The widower of my mother's sister, he is a godfather and a grandfather and a great-grandfather, and he holds all that we can still know about our family's past. For me, he is the oldest living relative who knew my parents in their salad days. His memories are a treasure.
It is a gift of God, of genes, of circumstance, to live a life of nine decades and counting. My uncle has touched many of our lives in many ways, and it's delightful to see him so appreciated. His children have invited what my mom would have called "the immediate world," and many of the same people are attending both parties. First our family gets to applaud a long life well lived. Then we'll celebrate my granddaughter's brand-new life brimming with perfect potential. Young and old: gifts from God.
When I go shopping for birthday cards, I find an entire wall of prospects with a first-birthday theme, with big 1s in riotous fonts flying off the fronts. Then I get to the options for specific decades. For a 90th birthday, there are exactly two choices. For 100, there is one lonely offering. Capitalism favors the young.
But the parallels between babyhood and old age are striking: At least, they struck me during my recent hip surgery, when my house filled up with the devices necessary to recovery. As I acquired a walker, a cane, a grabber, and other instruments of indignity, I was reminded of the way the furniture for a new baby once accumulated in our house, how the bassinet, the crib, the playpen, and the stroller crowded out the less essential, pre-parenthood gear. As my children grew, the baby necessities were donated. As I somehow aged from mom to granny, the house was again overtaken: The shower chair replaced the infant tub. The cushion replaced the booster seat. The home rearranging to fit the specialized equipment exists at both ends of life.
But life is what we honor and cherish on these two special occasions. A birthday is a renewal of our faith in everything good. If we believe in God, we trust that our earthly life is just the beginning of our existence, that we will indeed rise. I am mindful that, on every Ash Wednesday, our family has been anointed with ashes and told that we are dust, and to dust we shall return. But that is too somber a sentiment to mark the space between these two happy birthdays. Instead I focus on the joy of these holy milestones, my uncle's longevity and my granddaughter's first steps.
Old age is a gift not given to everyone, and we sometimes forget to be grateful for the scores of candles on our cake. And the big No. 1 birthday candle flickers with our prayer for many moments of grace ahead: A baby is a sign that God wants our human history to keep going. As I enjoy the birthday parties, I'll know that God walks with both of my loved ones, matching an uncle's slow gait and a granddaughter's headlong run, just as I know God walks with each one of us, wherever we are on our journey home.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.