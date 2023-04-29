 Skip to main content
VALERIE SCHULTZ: Celebrating the gift of birthdays

Valerie Schultz

Southern California is lovely this time of year. The hills are green and swooshed with wildflowers, thanks to the epic rains of this past winter. The air is not yet furnace-hot, the birds are atwitter, and it seems possible that the wonder of God's creation can coexist with human constructs. But I am here for a specific reason.

Actually a pair of reasons: two birthdays. My adorable feisty granddaughter is turning 1, and my adorable feisty uncle is turning 90. There are two parties, a week apart, as our extended family celebrates these loved ones at each end of our timeline.

