“I say Yes, my Lord,
To every word you speak …”
— Donna Pena, “I Say Yes, Lord/Digo Si, Senor”
“I’m in!” said a friend cheerfully, which my aging ears heard as “Amen!” This seemed like an odd thing for my non-religious friend to say. I almost replied, “Really?” But I paused for a moment, replayed in my mind what I thought I’d heard, and realized what she’d actually said: “I’m in,” not “Amen.” Although it occurred to me: Weren’t these two phrases roughly the same sentiment?
Popular preachers like to pepper their sermons with “Can I get an Amen?” I suppose it keeps listeners on their toes, to be asked for an affirmation every few sentences or so. It is not a technique usually seen in Catholic Masses, where the homilies are most often monologues. We Catholics are taught to appreciate the power of silence when the priest is speaking. Although we sing it with gusto at the appropriate times, I don’t know that I’ve ever heard any Mass-goer spontaneously shout “Amen!”
But for those who are comfortable with that impulse, it would seem to make just as much sense to respond to the word of God with my friend’s sure-sounding “I’m in!”
The Hebrew word "Amen" has probably been adopted into English as is because there isn’t a good direct translation: It roughly refers to the idea of dependability or certainty. The traditional translation of Amen, by way of Aramaic to Greek to Latin, is "so be it," which has a lovely Zen quality. When Jesus in the Gospels begins his thoughts with a double Amen — “Amen, Amen, I say to you” — the meaning is closer to "truly" or "verily." When we say Amen, it signals the end of a prayer. It is also the final step in the Sign of the Cross.
But if we do as St. Paul admonishes us and “pray without ceasing,” (1 Thessalonians 5:17) our Amen in effect lets God know: We’re in. When we take the time to praise or thank or petition God in prayer, we’re in. Can I get an Amen?
Because we are hapless and human, however, we sometimes forget to take those moments to let God know we’re in. In our busy world, during our busy days, it is easy to lose our hold on the promises of our faith, on the matters of justice and compassion that we are supposed to involve ourselves in, on the marginalized people we are supposed to stand up for and embrace. We are sometimes barely halfway in, too preoccupied to say a sincere Amen to God’s plans. We offer only lip service to our beliefs. “I know your works; you are neither cold nor hot,” writes John in the Book of Revelation, relaying one of the divine messages he receives in a dream. “So, because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I am about to spit you out of my mouth.” (Revelation 3:15-16) Yikes. That’s a harsh prospect, but one designed to wake us up, to poke the dwindling fire of our commitment. A lukewarm life is not what we are called to live. A tepid response to God is not what is asked of us as people of faith. We are called to jump into hot water, even if the heat frightens us.
Every time we say Amen, we are using a holy shorthand to say "yes" to God, to reaffirm our desire to do God’s Will. We say Amen to remind ourselves that we belong to God. Our Amen makes us conscious of our part in a vibrant and life-giving relationship with God. By saying Amen, we open ourselves to growth and change, to mystery and miracle. Amen is one of the biggest small words we have because of what it signifies: I’m in, God. I’m all in. So be it.
