VALERIE SCHULTZ: Beyond a green burial

Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

The funeral discussion with an elderly parent is a tough one. When my dad died, my mother was still alive, so she made the decisions regarding his burial. Seven years later, my mother was also cremated, so that their ashes could be buried together. She had picked the plot they now share in the cemetery under the shade of an old oak tree.

But I well remember the times I'd tried to bring the topic up with both of them. "Well, that's morbid and I don't want to think about it," my mother would say. And that would be the end of it. Having learned that lesson, I've let my kids know my final wishes.

Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com.

