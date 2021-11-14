VALERIE SCHULTZ: Believing is a start

If you are around my age — OK, boomer! — you may remember Anita Hill from the controversial Senate hearing regarding the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court.
If you don't remember, I recommend Professor Hill's new book, titled "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." More than a memoir, "Believing" is also a history book, a dissection of a social problem, and a call to action by a scholar of women's rights.
"Believing" coincides with the recently released four episodes of a podcast called "Because of Anita," produced by Pineapple Street Studios. Listening to this podcast brought me back 30 years, to October 1991. I clearly remember watching a reluctant woman, self-conscious and soft-spoken, having to recount indelible episodes of workplace sexual harassment over and over to a bunch of men who so obviously didn't get it. Perhaps I was weepy because I was enormously pregnant with an overdue baby, but the merciless way the Senate Judiciary Committee grilled Anita Hill tore my heart.
At the time, the political deck was stacked against believing her. Maybe the country wasn't ready for this reckoning. The Senate certainly wasn't. Professor Hill's corroborating witnesses were not called to testify. Then her abuser, puffy with self-righteousness, denied her accounts, in essence calling her a liar. He shouted that he was being "lynched." That shameless man sits on the Supreme Court to this day.
After that wrenching time in the public eye, Anita Hill continued her career as a respected professor of law, social policy, and women's and gender studies. She has steadfastly worked to bring visibility and justice to the social scourge of gender-based violence, including workplace sexual harassment and assault. Over the years, her voice has given a voice to victims who previously kept silent. Her Senate testimony, painful as it was, ignited her insistence that sexual harassment, misogyny, and gender-based violence are public problems, rather than incidents limited to private, personal interactions. They remain issues that, once named, society needs to fix.
Because we may wonder: Has anything changed since that hearing in 1991? In 2018, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified that another Supreme Court nominee had attempted to rape her in high school. Dr. Ford later said that Anita Hill's example of truth-telling compelled her to come forward with her traumatic experience. Because of Anita Hill, Dr. Ford did her civic duty in spite of her trepidation, even though her abuser also went ballistic in his denial, even though her bravery resulted in personal cost, and even though that second shameless man currently sits on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The decades between these momentous Senate testimonies seem to show that little progress has been made, given the similar outcomes of Senate confirmation to the highest court. In other, lower-profile ways, however, the typical workplace has become safer.
In many areas of work, employees must complete mandatory training sessions covering workplace sexual harassment and assault, as well as the responsibility to recognize and report such behavior. These educational trainings are not a cure-all, but as a small example, I know that my experience at various jobs has not included the casual fanny-slapping sexism endured by the generation of women before me. We've made some headway, albeit slowly.
The recent #MeToo movement, which has lent us the strength of numbers, owes a debt to Anita Hill's legacy. Saying "Me, too" is a moment of healing for us, even though it is heart-wrenching to know that the terrible thing that happened to you, the shameful secret you've kept perhaps for years, has happened to many, many women, men and nonbinary people. According to U.S. Department of Justice statistics, every two minutes an American is sexually assaulted. Too many of us have suffered from toxic or violent sexual encounters at the hands of those with power over us. Too often we have not spoken, fearing we would not be believed, fearing the inevitable backlash from speaking up, fearing the system would swallow us. The #MeToo movement has given us a mechanism to tell our stories and to attempt to overcome the real damage we've endured due to the criminal actions of predators.
Thirty years ago, Anita Hill started a revolution of understanding and action. Much has changed. A lot still has to change. Believing each other's stories is a stride on the road to a more just, more equitable, less destructive society. Collectively, we must not tolerate sexism, no matter how harmless or joking it may seem. We must work together to put an end to gender violence.
As a postscript to recalling those consequential events of October 1991, I'm happy to note another hopeful step for posterity: The baby girl born just a few days after I watched Anita Hill's testimony is now a very smart student in law school.