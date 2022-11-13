 Skip to main content
VALERIE SCHULTZ: Antisemitism is un-American

Valerie Schultz

Valerie Schultz

 Courtesy of Valerie Schultz

When I got to see the cramped "Secret Annex" in the house in Amsterdam where Anne Frank and her family and several others managed to hide for their lives from the Nazis for two years, I was not much older than Anne was when she was subsequently killed in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945, some 30 years earlier than my visit.

Back then, I thought I was learning about a shameful period in history that would never be repeated. Surely Anne's "The Diary of a Young Girl" had spoken to our hearts and guaranteed our vigilance. I was naive.

Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com.

