VALERIE SCHULTZ: Antisemitism is un-American

When I got to see the cramped "Secret Annex" in the house in Amsterdam where Anne Frank and her family and several others managed to hide for their lives from the Nazis for two years, I was not much older than Anne was when she was subsequently killed in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945, some 30 years earlier than my visit.
Back then, I thought I was learning about a shameful period in history that would never be repeated. Surely Anne's "The Diary of a Young Girl" had spoken to our hearts and guaranteed our vigilance. I was naive.
Later, when I got to tour the concentration camp at Dachau, I fervently believed the sign that greeted visitors in several languages: "Never Again," it read. The Germans, to their credit, had preserved this infernal place of atrocities as a lesson and a warning to the world.
Surely we global citizens had evolved, become enlightened, become conscious of how such evil could happen in plain sight. Surely we humans would never again treat our brothers and sisters as less than human, would never again allow the powerful to commit genocide upon the powerless. I was still naive.
My eyes are wide open now, however, to witness the alarming uptick in demonstrations of antisemitism happening in my country, the star-spangled land of the free and home of the brave. Not all of it is spewing from the artist formerly known as Kanye West: Antisemitism is more widespread than that. It is percolating with malevolence. And it is profoundly un-American.
Because we Americans pride ourselves on the freedom to practice the religion of our choosing: any religion, or no religion. The laws that protect our religious freedom are firm and broad, tolerant and inclusive, at least in principle. We Americans pride ourselves on freedom, period. We point to our Statue of Liberty when we insist that our America is a place of opportunity and freedom, that we are a nation of immigrants stitched together with the thread of promise, that we welcome newcomers. Don't we? Or do we hang banners off our freeway overpasses that scream our hatred for Jews? Do we spout off online about the "great replacement" conspiracy theory of an imagined Jewish takeover so feared by white supremacists? Do we ignore how this antisemitism spits in the face of Uncle Sam, of the American dream we say we champion? Do we remain silent against threatened and actual violent acts?
This is America, 2022: not "Never Again," but a sour sinking feeling of "Here We Go Again."
Christian nationalism, which contains no trace of Christ or anything Jesus tried to teach us, is again rearing its ugly un-American head among us. This misguided theory spews the poisons of intolerance, of hatred, of discrimination, of violence. It's no accident that the slogan used by American isolationists in the 1930s, who sympathized with European fascists and opposed our entrance into World War II, has been resurrected by today's self-avowed Christian nationalists: "America First." But those who extol Christian nationalism ignore the very soul of America. We are supposed to be the country where every religion can be practiced under the protection of the U.S. Constitution. Where our founders enshrined freedom of religion to the point where the First Amendment to the Constitution proclaims to the world that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."
We are not, and have never been, a Christian nation. We are a nation of religious freedom. We are a nation of Catholics, Buddhists, Jews, Hindus, Christians, Deists, Mormons, Taoists, Muslims, Baha'is, Druids, Unitarians, Rastafarians, Sikhs, Wiccans, Agnostics, Nones, Spiritual-But-Not Religious, and every other faith I haven't listed. We are supposed to be OK with that, even to celebrate that.
Like many Americans, I have Jewish family and friends. I will love and respect, protect and support them to my last breath. But I say this again on behalf of all our Jewish neighbors and fellow citizens: Antisemitism is un-American. Its stench has no place here. Its history has no future here.
"Remember how often in history," tweeted the historian Michael Beschloss recently, "fascism has walked hand in hand with hatred of Jews and other minorities in a society." Perhaps those of us for whom complacency is our norm need to be more mindful students of history. If you've ever wondered, as I have, what you would have done had you been an ordinary German citizen during the despicable fascist rise of Hitler, wonder no more. You are doing it now.
