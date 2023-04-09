VALERIE SCHULTZ: Another satisfied customer for Uncle Sam

Now that I've relied on government-provided Medicare for my health care for a full year, I'm here to say that I totally get the national goal of “Medicare for All,” because Medicare is amazing. Medicare is the government's consolation prize for turning 65.
And as soon as that 65th birthday looms in your future, you'd better sign up for it. The government will hound you to do the paperwork until you get on the rolls of the covered. I found it not to be the easiest online process — what huge government program is? — but if a low-tech person like me can manage it, I imagine others can as well.
Medicare is the legacy of President Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed it into law in 1965. He actually signed the legislation at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Mo., as a gesture of appreciation to the president who had first proposed health care coverage for senior citizens. The original bill offered three layers of coverage: hospital insurance and physicians' insurance for the elderly (Medicare), and federal supplements to the states for medical payments for the poor (Medicaid).
Like any far-reaching government undertaking, Medicare has evolved over the years. Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most people. Part B, covering doctors' visits, requires the payment of a premium on a sliding scale, and may be reimbursed by supplemental plans. Part C is optional. Known as Medicare Advantage, it is a way for private insurance companies to contract with Medicare. The recently introduced Part D (2006) covers the cost of prescription drugs. Medicare coverage has also been expanded to cover people under 65 with certain disabilities and chronic conditions, as well as for hospice services. The Affordable Care Act of 2010 added free preventive care and health screenings to Medicare patients.
Medicare has been so successful that advocates for national health care in the United States champion the movement for Medicare for All. As in other developed countries, a single-payer health plan like Medicare would provide access to medical care for everyone, regardless of the ability to pay. This means that health insurance would no longer be tied to employment or income.
Kaiser Permanente may be the perfect model for the American dream of Medicare for All. When my husband and I received employer-provided health care through Kaiser, our medical care was affordable, competent and available. I once visited an out-of-state emergency room due to a sprained ankle, and that facility sent me a lot of bills, insisting on prompt payment. I just turned them over to Kaiser after I paid my $15 copay. One of Kaiser's strengths was its focus on preventive care. Kaiser used to nag me to get a mammogram, a colonoscopy, a vaccine for shingles, anything that might keep me healthier longer.
I contrast those stress-free benefits with the stories of people with stingier plans. I've heard of patients, for example, who had the misfortune to be anesthetized during an emergency surgery by a professional not in their insurance network, and who subsequently owed thousands of dollars out of pocket. I've read stories of people driven to bankruptcy by catastrophic or unexpected medical bills for care that was not covered by for-profit insurers.
When we subsequently had to change to a preferred provider organization plan, or PPO, I felt less covered than I had with Kaiser. I felt I had to be hypervigilant about the fine print of our policy. I even tried not to use my medical insurance at all, because I feared the unforeseen expenditures, which never seemed to be spelled out in advance of care.
And maybe that's the PPO's game. Maybe looking at the list of the percentages of uncovered care that are our responsibility to pay will keep us from accessing medical care except in the direst of circumstances: a large lump, a broken bone, a pernicious pain. Maybe we'll be less likely to pursue that important preventive care if it's not covered.
Millions of Americans are health-care-insecure, or uncovered by any plan, as of 2021. The reforms of the ACA took significant steps in making health insurance available to more people, but we are still far from Medicare for All. Opponents of national health care smear the goal with the unhelpful epithet of "socialism," which was also an argument against Medicare in 1965. For-profit industries with huge economic interests oppose Medicare for All. But isn't the purpose of paying our taxes to care for and lift up the people of this country?
I am grateful to be old enough for Medicare. I am a fan. Maybe someday, decent and affordable single-payer health care will no longer be a perk of making it to the age of 65. Surely people of every age deserve to benefit as we old folks do now.
