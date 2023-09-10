My husband and I will celebrate 43 years of marriage this week. I'm remembering a joke that my dad's old friend Irv used to tell every year on his wedding anniversary:
"Why only a dozen roses?" asks the wife. "It's our 37th anniversary!"
"That's a rose for every good year," says the husband.
Then Irv, God rest his soul, would laugh heartily, always his own best audience.
I have to wonder, when you get to 43 years, is there really any way to rate each year? Is there a way to remember each year as distinct from all the others? I might have been able to award roses to each year at maybe five years of marriage, but there's just too many years now. I could say that some years have been better than others. Births of children and grandchildren are great years. Accidents and deaths, recessions and pandemics: bad years.
But my husband and I have been through them all together, and that's something. Our four kids are off on their own now, and the two of us are left to live in retired bliss. Usually. As every married person knows, not every day earns itself a rose. There can be thorns involved.
Still, I'm always a bit surprised when a marriage ends quickly. We once went to a wedding that turned into a divorce before the thank-you notes could even be written. It seemed like a strange accomplishment to fall out of love that swiftly, like it should have taken longer to prefer being apart. But I suppose if we believe in love at first sight, we can also recognize the possibility of contempt — or indifference — at second sight. It happens. Divorce can and does happen to a marriage that looks ideal from the outside, because only the spouses know the reality of the inside.
A long marriage, in addition to intimacy and companionship, offers an inherent comfort and security. A single friend once told me that she'd decided to live with a roommate rather than on her own because she said it reassured her to know there was, as she put it, "another beating heart in the house." I've always remembered that image.
I think of it when my husband is away for more than a day. The house seems way too big when he is gone, when the only beating heart in the house is mine. I hate to think of the day when there is only one beating heart left in our marriage, but when you've been married for over four decades, thoughts of impending mortality creep unbidden into your brain.
But not on our anniversary. On this day we remember the lacy off-white dress with the blue sash, the gentlemanly morning clothes, the church, the flowers, our parents, our vows, our hopeful faces, our extravagant toasts to the future. We danced our first dance to our song, "As Time Goes By," oblivious to how fast the time really was going to go by. Many of our beloved wedding attendees are gone now. Many of our loved ones were not yet born then. You must remember this: Time has gone by.
We can't complain. Time has indeed been on our side, as we have weathered the ups and downs, the highs and lows, the gifts and burdens, the love and aggravation, the simplicity and complexity of an enduring marriage. We're still here, married, faithful, of reasonably sound mind and gently aging body. We don't know what lies ahead, but we'll walk through the surprises ahead together.
Marriage is not for everyone. Some of my favorite people are happily single. But once you enter into a marriage, it has the potential to be a sacrament, a small sanctuary, a two-person witness to everything good. Sometimes it's a wild ride, and sometimes it's just holding hands. Like the vows say, sometimes it's for better and sometimes it's for worse. Sometimes it lasts 43 years, a rugged and well-worn union that changes and grows old along with the partners.
We're still us, in spite of the wear and tear, the hearing loss and the bad hips, the medical visits and the memory lapses. We're hoping for another year of wedded bliss and blessings. We just know we're two of the luckiest people in the world. That's a lot of roses, dear Irv.