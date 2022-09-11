VALERIE SCHULTZ: After Sept. 11, promise and progress

Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those dates in American history that, if you were alive, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when you heard the first news reports.
My husband had just left for work when he called me and told me to turn on the TV, because a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. I turned on the news and told him: No, it wasn't New York, it was the Pentagon in Virginia. Then we realized, chilled, that it was both.
Like many parents, we were trying not to freak out in front of our kids even as we wanted to know every detail of the worsening tragedies of the day.
The phrase 9/11 has become code for a dividing moment in our national story: When we speak of pre-9/11 and post-9/11, we know exactly what we are talking about.
We lost our innocence that day, our sense of invincibility. We lost our naiveté that we were too powerful to be attacked. But we also instantly came together as a country in a way that we seem to have forgotten how to do. We put aside our differences not only to mourn the dead, but to line up to donate blood or enlist in the armed services. We knew in our guts that patriotism transcended party affiliation. We were brought together against a common enemy, and we were ready to fight back as one nation.
A generation later, we may ponder the value of looking back through time to Sept. 11, 2001. I was thinking about the time perspective of 21 years for kids today. In comparison, when I was a kid in elementary school, World War II had ended about that long ago.
For my own schoolkids, they were that far past the conclusion of the Vietnam War. I imagine Sept. 11, 2001, seems like ancient history to today's students. Babies born on that fateful day are now old enough to drink. For them, 9/11 was literally a lifetime ago.
So what is it about 9/11/01 that we all need to recollect, even if we don't remember the actual day? I have some gentle suggestions. First, we still hold in our hearts the thousands of regular people who were going about their ordinary lives on a sunny end-of-summer Tuesday, and who unexpectedly and shockingly breathed their last breath. We also honor the people who worked to save them, the responders who also died or have since suffered the consequences of ill health due to their exposure to toxic rubble. Grief respects no timeline.
Second, we retain the lesson that we are not indomitable, and that we now daily take measures to reduce our vulnerability to similar terrorist attacks. We have sacrificed some personal freedom for the structures of security, in airports, in public spaces, in schools, in houses of worship, in workplaces. We know that violence can breach our shores. We know there are steps we must agree to take in order to protect ourselves and those we love.
Our military response to 9/11 tells a cautionary tale that we pray our political leaders take to heart, specifically the folly of attacking a country that did not attack us and causing a prolonged war with no winners. We can hope to learn from our history, even as the German philosopher Georg Hegel reminds us that "we learn from history that we do not learn from history," a dose of cynicism from the early 1800s. We must work more wisely for peace.
Finally, we can perhaps hold onto the spirit of Sept. 11 in our present time of national division and acrimony. Americans did not all agree with U.S. policy before or after 9/11/01, but that day cemented our shared public spirit with our blood and tears. Adversity brought us unity, if only briefly.
Perhaps the memory of Sept. 11 can quell the anger and violence that lurks within our borders, as we carry on our journey as Americans and persist in committing ourselves to the promise and progress of our messy American democracy. Our flag may be frayed, but we raise it with hope. Surely those who perished 21 years ago expect no less of us.
Email contributing columnist Valerie Schultz at vschultz22@gmail.com. The views expressed here are her own.